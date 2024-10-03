Audiences Are Ripping Apart Joker 2 On Rotten Tomatoes, And Yikes

Critics were at odds when they saw Joker: Folie à Deux’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last month. Some — like Eric Eisenberg in the CinemaBlend review of Joker 2 — said it was tough to watch with its unrelenting cruelty and overindulgent musical numbers. Others raved about Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, and for our own Sean O’Connell, it changed the way he saw the first film . As audiences start to weigh in ahead of its release on the 2024 movie calendar , it’s pretty clear which side of the coin they collectively fall on, as the upcoming Batman movie is taking some brutal hits.

The next chapter of Arthur Fleck has pulled in a 48% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes , but it’s in the audience reactions where the Todd Phillips sequel is really taking hits. The verified user Paul, for instance, gives the movie just 1 star out of 5, writing:

I didn’t like this movie. I think that all the actors and actresses are great, but it felt like I was watching a star is born joker edition. It was ridiculous. Every scene was singing and the movie was revolved around it which was so annoying. Also there is no action until the end of the movie, very slow for the beginning. … I loved the first movie, but this movie was just not good. The whole movie took place in jail or the courthouse which was so boring to watch. I can’t say you’d be missing something by not watching the movie. Not really worth your time to be honest.

I actually love the description of the sequel as A Star Is Born: Joker Edition, especially given that Lady Gaga was encouraged to “sing poorly” in her role as Lee Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn). Many of the audience’s gripes seem to involve the musical aspect of the sequel. Other reactions include:

Didn't realize it was a musical. Terrible ending for a joker film. – Marie

– Marie I was excited to see this but was disappointed. They tried to make it a musical but most of the singing wasn't good. Not much of a story and little to no comedy. It was depressing really. – Bryan

– Bryan Save your money. I do enjoy broadway but not for joker movie. – German G.

– German G. Ridiculously unnecessary and boring. – WTF

– WTF Awful movie, waiting this long for the second part and they made so bad. – Raul E.

– Raul E. Hated it and left with a headache. Such a disappointment. – Ayssa

If the decision to make the sequel to the 2019 Academy Award-winning film into a musical is confusing to you, you’re not the only one. It seems the people involved aren’t even sure about the genre, as Lady Gaga herself said it’s not a musical but then proceeded to describe it as exactly what a musical is.

Furthermore, while it does continue the story of Arthur Fleck following the events of the first movie, Todd Phillips doesn’t see Joker: Folie à Deux as a sequel . Audience member Brian B. says he was distracted by the music, and he’s not buying any of the conjecture that it’s not a musical, writing:

Regardless of the way in which WB, Todd Phillips or whoever describe this film, it is, without a doubt, a musical. Not full-blown musical numbers but one to one and half verses throughout the film. It was just boring, especially compared to the first one. I couldn't take it seriously, I was just waiting for them to start singing again.

ELI is another verified moviegoer who feels Joker 2 does fans of the Batman villain a disservice, saying:

I don't know what they were thinking but they definitely didn't put joker fans first. The music was stupid and cringy. I wanted to like this movie so bad but it was the let down of the year.

Many people are likely to head to theaters this weekend regardless of any negative opinions, just based on their love of the first movie, but assessments like this one from Moon likely aren’t going to do those box office numbers any favors:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This film is totally pointless. Take out the musical elements (which halts the film instead of progressing the story) and you have a story that could have been a 40 min tv special. This film really destroys the importance and impact of the first film (which I LOVED). I am utterly in shock what I witnessed. I hope other people enjoy this movie but genuinely I feel this movie tarnishes an absolutely incredible first film.