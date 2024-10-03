Audiences Are Ripping Apart Joker 2 On Rotten Tomatoes, And Yikes
The musical sequel is striking a sour note.
Critics were at odds when they saw Joker: Folie à Deux’s premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last month. Some — like Eric Eisenberg in the CinemaBlend review of Joker 2 — said it was tough to watch with its unrelenting cruelty and overindulgent musical numbers. Others raved about Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, and for our own Sean O’Connell, it changed the way he saw the first film. As audiences start to weigh in ahead of its release on the 2024 movie calendar, it’s pretty clear which side of the coin they collectively fall on, as the upcoming Batman movie is taking some brutal hits.
The next chapter of Arthur Fleck has pulled in a 48% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s in the audience reactions where the Todd Phillips sequel is really taking hits. The verified user Paul, for instance, gives the movie just 1 star out of 5, writing:
I actually love the description of the sequel as A Star Is Born: Joker Edition, especially given that Lady Gaga was encouraged to “sing poorly” in her role as Lee Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn). Many of the audience’s gripes seem to involve the musical aspect of the sequel. Other reactions include:
- Didn't realize it was a musical. Terrible ending for a joker film. – Marie
- I was excited to see this but was disappointed. They tried to make it a musical but most of the singing wasn't good. Not much of a story and little to no comedy. It was depressing really. – Bryan
- Save your money. I do enjoy broadway but not for joker movie. – German G.
- Ridiculously unnecessary and boring. – WTF
- Awful movie, waiting this long for the second part and they made so bad. – Raul E.
- Hated it and left with a headache. Such a disappointment. – Ayssa
If the decision to make the sequel to the 2019 Academy Award-winning film into a musical is confusing to you, you’re not the only one. It seems the people involved aren’t even sure about the genre, as Lady Gaga herself said it’s not a musical but then proceeded to describe it as exactly what a musical is.
Furthermore, while it does continue the story of Arthur Fleck following the events of the first movie, Todd Phillips doesn’t see Joker: Folie à Deux as a sequel. Audience member Brian B. says he was distracted by the music, and he’s not buying any of the conjecture that it’s not a musical, writing:
ELI is another verified moviegoer who feels Joker 2 does fans of the Batman villain a disservice, saying:
Many people are likely to head to theaters this weekend regardless of any negative opinions, just based on their love of the first movie, but assessments like this one from Moon likely aren’t going to do those box office numbers any favors:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
What strikes me the most is that the audience members who are ripping on Joker: Folie à Deux went into the movie wanting to love it. Maybe the musical element changed the tone too much for their liking, but whatever it is, the response is brutal. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, the sequel hits theaters on Friday, October 4. Joker, meanwhile, is available to stream with a Max subscription if you’d rather just rewatch the first one.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.