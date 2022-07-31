Jurassic Park VFX Supervisor Explains Why The Film Was The ‘Perfect Movie’ To Revolutionize Visual Effects
1993’s Jurassic Park didn’t just launch a popular franchise that recently marked the end of an era with Jurassic World Dominion. It was also a groundbreaking movie for visual effects, with computer generated imagery being combined with animatronics, stop motion and other practical effects to bring these dinosaurs to life. As we approach the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, Dennis Muren, the visual effects supervisor, explained to CinemaBlend why this high-ranking entry in the list of best Steven Spielberg movies was the “perfect movie” to revolutionize visual effects for the general public.
Dennis Muren is among the many people who are interview in the Lawrence Kasdan-helmed six-part docuseries Light & Magic, which explores the history of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and the impact the Lucasfilm division has had on entertainment. Tied into the docuseries becoming available to stream with for Disney+ subscribers, I chatted with Muren, as well as Phil Tippett, who created the go motion for Jurassic Park’s dinosaurs as the production’s “Dinosaur Supervisor.” When I asked Muren how it felt to be at the nexus of Jurassic Park being such a massive turning point for the film industry with regard to the relationship between visual effects and special/practical effects, he noted that while he sees 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day (which he also worked on) as being a bigger deal, he understands why Jurassic Park specifically caught on with a lot of people. In his words:
There’s no question that Terminator 2 was a groundbreaking movie for CGI, particularly through the Robert Patrick-played T-1000 and its liquid metal shapeshifting abilities Though interestingly enough, one of the T2 sound effects associated with that character only cost 75 cents). But as far as Jurassic Park goes, Dennis Muren was surprised to see just how much the movie’s dinosaurs impressed audiences, which stemmed from a combination of not just what he and his coworkers at ILM pulled off, but also director Steven Spielberg’s vision and providing the proper kind of emotion to go along with the technological dazzlement. The moment where Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm see dinosaurs for the first time on John Hammond’s island is certainly one of Jurassic Park’s most memorable scenes, to the point that people are still bringing it up to Muren.
After Dennis Muren finished speaking, Phil Tippett echoed his sentiments about Jurassic Park and also recalled when he got to see an early cut of that specific scene with Steven Spielberg and others, saying:
In that moment, Phil Tippett channeled Ian Malcolm to express his admiration for what had been accomplished, and I imagine a few moviegoers might have said those same words (which was actually “the crazy son of a bitch”) when they saw Jurassic Park for the first time. Michael Crichton’s original novel was popular, to be sure, but the Jurassic Park movie was a worldwide phenomenon, making $914 million worldwide during its initial theatrical release and later crossing $1 billion during its 2013 rerelease. For those interested in learning more about the blockbuster was made, there are plenty of Jurassic Park behind-the-scenes facts to look over. If you’d rather just watch the movie itself, it can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription.
You can also hear Dennis Muren and Phil Tippett talk more about their careers and ties to ILM by watching Light & Magic on Disney+ (opens in new tab). As far as the entire Jurassic franchise goes, keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for what the future may hold.
