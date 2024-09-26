Keegan-Michael Key Explains The Origins Of That Hilarious Key And Peele Joke That Ended Up In Transformers One
You'd think he's sick of hearing this quote by now.
The now-iconic sketch comedy show Key & Peele has to be one of the most quoted TV shows of all time, so much so that fan-favorite sketches have already been beaten to death with the constant repetition of famous lines like “I said bi***” and “A-A-Ron!” It’s fair to assume that Keegan-Michael Key, one-half of the comedy duo, may be sick of hearing said quotes by now, but when Transformers One approached him with a script that referenced one of the most popular sketches of the show’s four-year run, he signed on without hesitation.
During my chat with Key about Transformers One, I had to bring up the scene where his character introduces a broken-down robot that he named “A-A-Tron,” a reference to the popular “Substitute Teacher” bit from the show. When I asked if there were any other Key & Peele references in the film that may have gone over my head, he said this:
What a good sport! That’s one way to get an actor to sign onto your project: work in a reference that’s hyper-specific to their career. In the film, Key plays an early version of popular Transformers character Bumblebee, who at the time is still known as B-127. Given how many alphanumeric names we hear at this stage of the film, A-A-Tron is a clever bit, and works very well as a reference that didn’t have to be shoehorned into the film. If it’s been a while since you’ve seen the “A-A-Ron” sketch, allow me to jog your memory:
As far as the other project that contained a Key & Peele reference, I’m not quite sure what Keegan-Michael Key is referring to, but it could be Toy Story 4. The two voiced Ducky and Bunny in the film, and while I can’t think of any jokes as blatant as “A-A-Tron,” they did bank on Key & Peele’s popularity in the marketing. Unfortunately the two don’t see each other much since the show ended, and both of their careers saw some changes. Still, I’m holding out hope that Key appears in a Peele-directed psychological horror flick. Only time will tell! In the meantime, enjoy this flashback to the Toy Story/Key & Peele crossover trailer:
Clever references to Key & Peele aside, Transformers One is getting a resounding nod of approval from both fans and critics alike. It’s also a stellar experience in 3D, and luckily for you, it’s in theaters right now! Our full interviews with the cast and crew are also delightful, so make sure to check those out. As for everything else coming our way in 2024 in the world of film, we will keep you updated.
