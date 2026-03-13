Ken Jennings On The Smart Reason Celebrity Jeopardy Went With All Stars This Season: 'Candidly, It's Very Hard'
Familiar faces are returning to the Alex Trebek Stage!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It’s a great time to be a Jeopardy! fan, as the postseason tournaments have concluded, and Ken Jennings has Season 42 rolling right along on the 2026 TV schedule. But for those of us who could never get enough of one of the best game shows of all time, Celebrity Jeopardy! is back for Season 4. This time around, the primetime tournament will welcome back All Stars from the previous three seasons, and Jennings spoke with CinemaBlend about that decision.
It will be great to see previous winners Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and W. Kamau Bell defend their titles against other worthy opponents, but some fans may argue that with just three seasons of Celebrity Jeopardy! under their belt, it’s a bit early to have an All-Star season. We asked Ken Jennings why they decided to bring back these fan favorites rather than find new famous faces, and there’s actually a smart reason. He said:
No shade to Wheel of Fortune, but I think Kathy Hilton’s exasperating appearance proved that you don’t have to actually know anything about the game to play Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Celebrity Jeopardy!, on the other hand, requires at least basic trivia knowledge and the ability to keep cool during a fairly fast-paced game.Article continues below
One would assume that booking a season’s worth of celebrities also poses a challenge for the Jeopardy! team because of their busy schedules, and Ken Jennings confirmed, saying:
Wow, talk about dedication. The crew and the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants are even working on the weekend to make that money for charity. You have to respect that!
As much as I love to see which new batch of celebrities the game show has been able to pull each year, I think Ken Jennings makes a great point that this will be a very high-level season of Celebrity Jeopardy! (despite the weirdly touched-up poster of Ken Jennings used to promote it).
Viewers won’t have to worry as much about the stars’ trivia acumen, since they’ve already proven themselves, and there likely won’t be anyone as polarizing as comedian Hasan Minhaj to throw fans into a tizzy. So who will appear over Season 4’s 10 episodes? Check out the All-Star cast below:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Ike Barinholtz (seeded into Semifinals)
- Lisa Ann Walter (seeded into Semifinals)
- W. Kamau Bell (seeded into Semifinals)
- Mark Duplass
- Rachel Dratch
- Andy Richter
- Macaulay Culkin
- Cynthia Nixon
- Margaret Cho
- Ray Romano
- Katie Nolan
- Mina Kimes
- Steven Weber
- Sean Gunn
- Roy Wood Jr.
- Patton Oswalt
- Robin Thede
- Mo Rocca
- Mira Sorvino
- Jackie Tohn
- Tim Simons
They may not be new, but it’s a great lineup all the same. Tune in when Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Friday, March 13, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.