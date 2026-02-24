Jeopardy Fans Can’t Get Over This Weirdly Touched Up Poster Of Ken Jennings: ‘Thanks, I Hate It’

It would be fair to say that Ken Jennings really upped his game when he went from one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history to being the legendary game show’s host a few years ago. Though it was certainly difficult to fill the hosting shoes of Alex Trebek after his death, Jennings and most fans have now adjusted to that major change. One recent change viewers are having a hard time getting over, however, is the oddly touched up picture of the host for Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars.

What Fans Are Saying About Ken Jennings’ Heavily Touched Up Poster For Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars

While it’s likely that audiences still have some differing thoughts about Ken Jennings as Jeopardy! host (and he will never be able to rock Alex Trebek’s CanFro aesthetic), it would be hard to say that the former contestant hasn’t settled into the gig pretty well. Obviously, this has meant lots of time on television for Jennings, including on the upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, which will hit the 2026 TV schedule on March 13 (and can be watched with a Hulu subscription).

Unfortunately, whoever was in charge of putting the poster together for that event made some weird choices when it came to touching up the host’s face, and you can bet that fans have something to say about it. The retouching went more than a little bit overboard, and folks on reddit didn’t hold back when a user shared the poster and asked, “What is… too much airbrushing? Hilarious responses, of course, ensued:

oh god they yassified ken LOL

Yikes. So unnecessary too. He looks great as is

Free my boy Ken from the shackles of beauty standards

i know his name is ken, but did we really have to make him look like a barbie doll?

I wonder if this is intentional because it's Celebrity Jeopardy

Frankly, we need even more. I don’t want to recognize him. Make him a plastic Ken doll for all I care. More airbrushing. Just see how far we can take this.

To "yassify" just means to enhance a photo to a ridiculous degree, and, alright, I get it. You want folks to look their best, and with the background and that star Jennings is holding probably being completely manufactured, there will likely be some effort made to have him match his surroundings. But, as the photo at the top of this article proves (seeing as how it’s from the episode which aired yesterday, as of this writing), the man looks just fine and didn’t need to have this much retouching done to his face!

The issue with such touch ups is that they can easily go way too far, as we’ve even seen crazy things like Ariana Grande with extra fingers. So, while this isn’t that bad, it’s still not good. What really gets me is his mouth/chin area, which is so smooth as to be very non-human. Unless, that is, you kinda relate to the look, like the reddit user who left my absolute favorite comment:

He looks like my nana.

Wow. Well, congrats to this person’s grandmother for being smooth like a dolphin into her elder years. May we all be so lucky, but without the “help” of overdone retouching!