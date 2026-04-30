Designing Costumes For Hope Valley: 1874 Was Hard For One Big Reason I'd Never Considered
A behind-the-scenes tidbit about the When Calls the Heart spinoff.
It’s been a lot of fun to go back in time for Hallmark’s new streaming series Hope Valley: 1874, a spinoff of When Calls the Heart that premiered on the 2026 TV schedule in March. The crew has worked hard to make the two series accurate to the time periods they’re set in, which presented a unique challenge for costume designer Barbara Gregusova. She explained to CinemaBlend why creating the prequel’s looks was so hard, and it’s honestly not an issue I’d even considered before.
Barbara Gregusova created the wardrobes for characters not just on Hope Valley: 1874, but for most of When Calls the Heart’s 100+ episodes, and while there were no wild corset issues on the spinoff, Gregusova told me what was more difficult when it came to tackling the right look (other than the foggy, muddy weather):
I had never realized that costume designers are basically working blind when it comes to dressing characters from the 1800s Canadian frontier — or any characters from that time period who didn’t possess Titanic levels of wealth. What Barbara Gregusova said makes so much sense, though.Article continues below
Only the rich could afford to have portraits made or photographs taken, and the people in those photos were likely dressed in the best clothing they owned. Visual representation of what a common person would wear on any random day is severely lacking.
The costume designer used her own history and fashion reference books, as well as the library and, of course, the Internet for her research, and ultimately those fancy portraits ended up giving her a lot of what she needed. She continued:
She said knowledge of what was available in eras previous to Hope Valley: 1874’s timeline was helpful as well:
That’s a good point, too, because especially for families that didn’t have a lot of money, clothing was probably passed down and recycled, so the characters in 1874 likely weren’t wearing the newest items available, but rather something from a previous generation.
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It’s been so interesting to delve into Hope Valley’s origin story, but just as fascinating to hear how all the pieces come together behind the scenes to make it historically accurate.
When Calls the Heart recently wrapped its 13th season on the Hallmark schedule, with Season 14 already in the works. The finale of Hope Valley: 1874’s first season, meanwhile, is set for Thursday, May 7. The first seven of Season 1’s eight episodes can be streamed now on Hallmark+.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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