Daredevil Alum Vincent D’Onofrio Shares Funny Response To Fake Hawkeye Image Featuring Wilson Fisk

Before Marvel Studios took its cinematic universe to the small screen through DIsney+ , the franchise worked with Netflix to build up several street level heroes with a more mature bent. Of these, the best received was Daredevil , and one of the reasons was Vincent D’Onofrio’s excellent performance as Kingpin. Fans would love to see that version of classic Marvel villain return, but any images you’ve seen implying that are apparently untrue, and the actor thinks the fake image looks better than he does.

To be honest, the picture in question looks like the rough photoshop job it probably is, so there’s no real reason to give it much credence. At the same time, there are potential excuses for why the picture looks so bad, and there had that been rumors about a Kingpin appearance in Hawkeye , so somebody just went to the source and asked D’Onofrio if it was him. He says it’s pretty easy to tell it’s not really him, because the guy in the picture is clearly better looking.

Well it's a really bad job from someone trying to make it look like me. This guy in the pic is more handsome I think.November 27, 2021 See more

With the ever expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe combined with the possibilities of the multiverse , nobody is quite sure what to expect with the future of this massive franchise. Ideas that seemed insane, like the idea that characters from previous Spider-Man movie franchises could become part of the MCU is now happening. And so if you happened to see an image that purported to be Vincent D’Onofrio playing his role as Kingpin in an MCU project, there’s no reason to dismiss it out of hand.

It’s difficult to know for sure what to believe and what not to at this point. We’ve heard rumors and even seen images implying that everybody from Tobey Maguire to Charlie Cox will be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home , so if you saw this picture claiming to be from the set of Hawkeye, you’d likely give it a close look, because it certainly could be real. If it turned out to be the real thing it wouldn’t be the wildest thing we’ve seen the MCU do recently.

And rumors have continued to persist that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil could be in Spider-Man: No Way Home , and while that seems less likely than seeing Andrew Garfield and Tobey maguire at this point, it certainly could happen, and if Cox’s Matt Murdock is on his way, it makes all the sense in the world to see Vincent D’Onofirio’s Wilson Fisk also appear.

And it still could happen, even if this is not the time for it. It would be hard to imagine that Wilson Fisk won’t appear in the MCU at some point, and it would be equally difficult to imagine anybody other than Vincent D’Onofrio in the roll.