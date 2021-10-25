Tom Holland Teases A Spider-Man: No Way Home Mystery Character That He Considers Jaw-Dropping

Tom Holland built a reputation for dropping hints and spoilers regarding his Marvel and Spider-Man projects. To the point where, because he’s so chatty in the press, Marvel execs told the young actor that the funeral scene they were filming for the end of Avengers: Endgame was going to be a wedding, and he didn’t know where Robert Downey Jr. was! So when Holland speaks, Spider-Man fans listen to see what kind of details they can coax out of him, especially regarding the potential game-changer of a that will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While speaking with Empire for its exclusive cover story on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland spoke about filming “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot,” even though it’s just a conversation around a table. It’s a combination of the content happening in the scene, but also a fourth mystery character who is involved that has Holland totally geeked.

It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.

Unleash the speculation hounds! Who could that mysterious fourth character be that would trigger such a reaction from Tom Holland, who already has shared scenes with every cool character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? This leads me to believe that it’s someone we’ve never seen on the screen before, and probably someone tied to the Spider-Man universe.

The mind immediately goes to someone as pivotal as Tobey Maguire, who is rumored to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home opposite Tom Holland and even Andrew Garfield (despite his constant denials). If there’s a scene of an older Peter Parker, played by Maguire, sitting down with Holland’s Peter to pass down decades of wisdom, I legitimately think I will drown in my own tears in the theater. Even if it’s someone like Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, explaining what it’s like to be intimately connected to a hero, and the sacrifices it takes to be part of this world.

Let’s try this one on for size, though. What if that fourth character is Daredevil? There has been a persistent rumor swirling around Spider-Man: No Way Home (unconfirmed) that Charlie Cox will play Matt Murdock, defending Peter Parker (Holland) on the charges that stem from Mysterio’s death in Spider-Man: Far From Home. So, imagine that after Peter meets the attorney Matt Murdock, then later that night, the costumed Daredevil shows up at Peter’s home to talk to him about protecting a secret identity, and giving up almost everything to do what is right as a hero.

Could that be the advice that sends Peter to Doctor Strange, asking him to cast the spell that will prompt people to forget that he’s Spider-Man? That feels possible, though I know nothing for certain. We’re just under two months away from finding out for sure, because Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17. I literally can not wait.