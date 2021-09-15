New Marvel Rumor About Vincent D'Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk Sounds Too Good To Be True, But I Hope It Is

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Based on its first trailer, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Christmas-set show will feature a sizable amount of action and introduce new characters like aspiring archer Kate Bishop, new hero Maya Lopez/Echo, and Lucky the Pizza Dog… we can’t forget about Lucky. But amid the reports of new faces, some are alleging that the show is bringing back a familiar Marvel villain. That’s right, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. the Kingpin) is rumored to be showing up in Clint Barton’s upcoming show, and it all just sounds too good to be true.

Viewers last saw Vincent D’Onofrio play the role of Kingpin in the third and final season of Netflix’s Daredevil, which premiered in 2018. The series ended with Fisk being taken into police custody after his master plan, which involved framing the Man Without Fear, was foiled. According to Cosmic Circus, Fisk’s alleged return in Hawkeye would put him in a somewhat “larger than life” position. In other words, the iconic antagonist would be in a major position of power, which would theoretically make him a major threat to Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

At this point, reports of Vincent D’Onofrio’s return should be taken with a massive grain of salt. However, it’s hard not to get excited about the prospect of the actor returning to his fan-favorite role. D’Onofrio masterfully played Fisk on Daredevil, allowing audiences to see the complicated crime boss’ cerebral nature, sheer rage and emotional core in the process. D’Onofrio received critical acclaim for his performance and, in my humble opinion, his work was worthy of an Emmy or two.

Wilson Fisk’s storied relationship with Daredevil may have some wondering how he could even be brought into Clint Barton’s orbit. Sure, he’s based in New York, which is where the show takes place, but there’s another classic connection that could possibly usher him in. In the comics, Fisk became the adopted father of Maya Lopez, after ordering the murder of her father (one of his enforcers). Of course, it remains to be seen if this will actually be the case in the MCU series, but it would be an interesting plot point. It would also make sense in regard to keeping Fisk around, as such a development could also position the villain to play a larger role in the Echo spinoff.

Even if Wilson Fisk doesn’t actually end up appearing on the show, fans can at least look forward to another returning face. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is reportedly getting in on the action and, based on Black Widow’s post-credits scene, she’ll likely be gunning for Clint Barton. You can revisit Yelena’s awesome MCU debut by streaming Black Widow on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

It’s honestly a long shot, but I’m confident about Vincent D’Onofrio’s chances of making a return in Hawkeye. And if it does indeed happen, let’s hope it eventually leads to another showdown between him and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, who’s currently rumored to be showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Hawkeye makes its Disney+ debut on November 24.