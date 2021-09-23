Charlie Cox’s Answers To Those Spider-Man: No Way Home Questions About Daredevil Are Getting Shorter And Shorter

Rumors over who is and isn’t in Spider: No Way Home have been running rampant since the film was announced. Since the teaser trailer has dropped, eagle-eyed Marvel fans seemingly spotted some familiar forearms. This sent the internet over the edge as viewers suspected Daredevil star Charlie Cox had finally joined the MCU. While Cox has played coy about his rumored participation, now, his responses are getting shorter and shorter.

After fans ran wild with their online theories, Charlie Cox immediately shut down those rumors. But that still didn’t keep viewers from speculating about Cox being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans have been pushing for the Netflix characters to join the MCU for some time. Now, the actor appeared to be giving in a bit. In a non-response, the Kin actor said:

I don’t want to ruin anything for fans either way. My answer is, 'No comment.' I don't know what's going to happen, I genuinely don't know.

Despite these responses, some fans are still holding out hope that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will factor into Spider-Man 3. So, maybe those forearms were his? Bringing in the Netflix character into the MCU would be a massive moment for most Marvel fans. SeeingDaredevil fighting alongside Peter Parker would be great for the big screen. It wouldn’t be too far off since the two characters already interact regularly in the comics. Cox may be tight-lipped due to Marvel’s CIA-level security, which leads to more rumors about his involvement.

Charlie Cox’s “may-or-may-not-be-in-the-movie” answer came courtesy of an interview with Forbes for his latest project Kin. Watch an overwhelmed Cox play coy when asked about Daredevil in the Twitter clip below:

See more

You can’t fault Charlie Cox for giving fans some hope to hold on to. Many viewers were crushed when Daredevil as well as other Marvel Netflix shows were canceled. Fans had come to love Cox’s take on Marvel’s beloved blind vigilante and lawyer. He brought a certain authenticity and darkness to Matt Murdock no other portrayal had done before. So, the actor would bring a new perspective if Daredevil joins the Spideyverse.

So, bringing Charlie Cox back to the screen may satisfy some unresolved feelings for viewers. If the rumors are true, maybe Daredevil and other Netflix characters will gradually join the MCU.

Despite being removed from the role for some time, Charlie Cox still has love for his time as Daredevil. So, going back to the role wouldn’t be a step backward for him. But that doesn’t mean Cox isn’t busy with other projects like Kin. Moviegoers will have to wait until Dec. 17 to see if Daredevil will pop up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. If fans want to relive Cox’s time as Matt Murdock, you can watch all three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix.