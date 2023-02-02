'Knock at the Cabin' Interviews With Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint And More

The stars of M. Night. Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin,” including Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge discuss their new thriller film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. Watch as they dive into working with the iconic director, Bautista’s greatest struggles on set, Groff’s “daddy era” and more!

00:00 - Intro

00:27 - Dave Bautista Raves About His Costars’ Performances

01:39 - Rupert Grint On What He Likes About Playing Unlikable Characters

02:33 - How Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge Prepared To Play Their LGBTQ Characters

04:01 - Dave Bautista And Rupert Grint Talk Struggles & Lessons On The M. Night Shyamalan Set

07:20 - Are Jonathan Groff & Ben Aldridge Entering Their ‘Daddy Era?’

07:54 - Dave Bautista Teases Weirdness & Politics in ‘Dune 2’