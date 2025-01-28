‘I'd Rather Fake Anything Else’: Kristen Stewart Tells Us The One Part Of Acting She Used To ‘Dread,’ And How She Got Over It

Kristen Stewart turns 35 years old in April, and can look back on a lifetime entertaining audiences in front of a camera. Naturally, Stewart forever will be linked to the Twilight Saga , which made her a global household name. But she used that fame to build a legitimate career , working with auteurs, playing in blockbuster fare, and perfecting her craft over the decades. In her latest film Love Me, Stewart lends her voice to a buoy – yes, a floating buoy – who tries to forge a connection with a satellite (voiced by Steven Yeun) in a sci-fi dramedy that asks a lot of intriguing questions about the human condition. And that helped Stewart reflect a lot on her acting career.

We have seen Kristen Stewart do so much over the course of her varied career, from holding down action thrillers like Charlie’s Angels or American Ultra, to even disappearing into the role of Princess Diana in the complicated film Spencer . Looking back on her career in an exclusive interview with CinemaBlend, though, Stewart opened up about one thing she always hated trying to do on screen, and that’s laugh. Laughing can be a real challenge for actors, who have to do it on cue – usually over and over again – and make it seem authentic. And as Stewart told us:

It used to be so hard for me. It used to be, literally, something that I would dread. I'd be like, ‘Oh, there's a lighthearted sort of rompy scene tomorrow, and I'm just going to be standing there, dry as a bone.’ It's the worst. It's the most inauthentic, fake-feeling thing ever. I'd rather fake anything else than laughter. You’ve got to find a real tickle. Gotta find a tickle. Period. Sometimes just laughing makes you laugh.

That’s probably the best thing that can happen for an actor. You are asked to play a big laugh scene. And the laughter amongst you and your co-stars becomes contagious. You legitimately end up laughing, and you keep it going. You can see it happening in this blooper reel for Kristen Stewart’s charming holiday comedy Happiest Season :

HAPPIEST SEASON Bloopers & Gag Reel (2020) - YouTube Watch On

Love Me has some unique ways it explores the human condition, which brings up the concept of generating artificial laughter. In an effort to establish some form of connection, Kristen Stewart’s buoy character watches online videos starring a social media influencer (also played by Stewart), and tries to mimic her to appear more human. This means being “happy” and “funny,” even when things are not. Which got me thinking about the challenges of acting.

You can find Love Me when it opens in theaters starting on January 31.