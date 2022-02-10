Spencer Is Now Streaming: How To Watch The Kristen Stewart Movie

If you wanted to check out Kristen Stewart’s Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer but never got around to seeing it in theaters or when it popped up on VOD services in late 2021, you're not entirely out of luck. As of early February 2022, you can watch Pablo Larraín’s portrait of the late Princess of Wales in one of her most trying moments streaming on a platform many of us already have in our collection of services.

Below, is a quick yet comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know to watch Spencer streaming as well as some other information about the drama's home release (both digitally and on physical media) and a selection of stories that CinemaBlend has written about the movie both before and after its release.

How To Watch Spencer Streaming

If you want to watch Spencer streaming and you have an active Hulu subscription, you are well on your way to being able to watch the moving and daring drama unfold. Considering all the buzz surrounding the movie, there’s a good chance it will be featured on your Hulu homepage (as was the case for me). But if you want to make things even easier on yourself, just check out the link below, which will take you directly to the movie, which is just one of many that will be popping up in the Hulu library in February 2022.

Stream Spencer on Hulu.

Other Ways To Watch Spencer

But what if you don’t want to watch Spencer streaming for one reason because you would rather own it (or at least rent the movie)? Well, there are a couple different directions you could take in order to watch Kristen Stewart give one of the best portrayals of Princess Diana to ever grace the screen.

In addition to being available to stream on Hulu, you can rent or buy a digital copy of the movie on services like Amazon, which is also where you can buy a copy of the DVD or Blu-ray for those who want to dive into some of the special features.

Rent/Buy Spencer on Amazon.

Get it on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.

Check Out CinemaBlend’s Spencer Coverage

After watching Spencer streaming (or before if you want to know what you’re getting yourself into), there’s a variety of articles we at CinemaBlend have written within the past year. There is everything from our official review of the “trippy take on Princess Diana” to how audiences responded the film upon its initial release. There are even some stories where Kristen Stewart talks about her Oscar chances long before she was nominated in the Best Actress category. And this is just the beginning of it.

Hopefully all of this helps improve your experience when you watch Spencer streaming on Hulu, either now or at some point down the road. If you want to know about all the new titles coming to streaming services and theaters near you later this year, check out our rundown of all the 2022 new movie releases.