Law & Order’s Aimé Donna Kelly Addresses Her SVU Future After Curry’s Big Decision: ‘I Don’t Want Any More Drama’

The latest episode of Law & Order: SVU in the 2026 TV schedule got off to an unconventional start without any offenses that are considered especially heinous, instead beginning with Curry representing the NYPD in the Battle of the Badges boxing match against the FDNY. Her victory in the ring didn’t extend to the rest of the episode, however, with Chief Tynan approaching her with a career opportunity that came with a whole lot of strings attached. Curry had to make a decision that takes her out of Benson’s unit, and Aimé Donna Kelly opened up about what comes next and why her character made that call.

Despite Curry’s attempts to politely but firmly turn down Tynan’s offer for a promotion, it became clear by the end of “Thirsty” that she was going to be elevated to the role of executive officer in the 16th Precinct whether she liked it or not. So, does that mean the end of Aimé Donna Kelly on SVU, now that she won’t be alongside Rollins, Fin, Bruno, and Griffin in Benson’s unit? The actress, who became a series regular in Season 27, shared:

You'll see me. You'll see me in a very different light. But the executive officer, I equate it to kind of like a business manager of the precincts. They are responsible for sending [uniformed officers] on different assignments, different street patrols. They are the ones that are kind of responsible for the morale of the precincts. What are the things that we're going to focus on at this precinct?

Curry might not have her boots on the ground moving forward like she did alongside the other members of Benson’s team, but “Thirsty” wasn’t SVU writing Kelly out of the show. She'll still be around, and it might have just been a matter of time before a change had to happen in her career anyway, with the elephant in the room that Curry technically holds the same rank as Benson. The actress went on to share why it really does track as a twist for her character:

Which, if you take a step back, actually makes a little bit of sense for Curry, but the piece of it that is missing is that she's not out in the field in the way that the detectives are. So it's kind of the same as what Benson does, but on the uni side, if that makes sense.

Perhaps we’ll see Curry back in more of a leadership position as executive officer, after she took a step back from that role when she decided to leave Internal Affairs. She’ll just presumably work on fewer of those sexually-based offenses that are considered especially heinous from the SVU opening narration.

While Curry saw a silver lining in Tynan forcing her hand about taking a promotion, Benson immediately wanted to try and intervene so Curry could stay with Special Victims. Curry, however, pointed out that there’s no reason why Benson could even make that happen by going against the Chief of Detectives, and she wants to handle the precarious situation on her own.

Aimé Donna Kelly explained why it was so important to her character that she handle the situation herself vs. Benson trying to do it in her place:

So many reasons. The first thing that comes to mind is I don't want any more drama between Tynan and Benson. I want to keep her out of it. I want this to be my fight so that Tynan doesn't have anything to come back at Benson with. And I also think, as much as Curry is learning from Benson, I think Curry, especially this season, is way more confident than when we first met her.

As Curry, Kelly not wanting to add “any more drama” to the tense situation with Benson and Tynan might be best for everybody involved. This could also be an interesting new chapter in Curry’s story, as she steps up to help Benson in a way that she couldn’t as just a member of the unit. Kelly elaborated:

She knows who she is. She knows what her strengths are, qnd I think that last scene really says to Benson, 'Trust me, I've got this. You've got to let me play to my strength.' Which is, I'm gonna, on the outside, play the part of [to Tynan], 'Sure, I'll do what you say. I'm listening.' But behind the scenes, Curry is working on something else on her own, which I think is really fun to play.

It does seem like something is going to have to give sooner rather than later after Benson finally got some inside information about the history between Tynan and Griffin’s dad. Rumor has it that back in 2001, not too long after the Law & Order: SVU pilot introduced Benson and Stabler into primetime, Griffin’s dad was cleared by IAB for an off-duty shooting after his partner fixed things for him...allegedly. That partner? The future Chief Tynan.

A rumor from Benson’s counterpart in Homicide doesn’t mean she knows the whole and accurate truth about Tynan, Griffin, and Griffin’s dad, but the plot has definitely thickened with Curry positioned differently as well.

See what’s next for the whole crew with new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen if Curry will still have a weekly presence on the show in her new role as executive officer, but fans can at least count on Ice-T’s return as Fin.