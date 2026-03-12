I've Been Dying To Know More About Silver Surfer Since Fantastic Four: First Steps, And We’ll Finally Get To Learn More About Her Soon

Just like Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer did in 2007, last year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps featured the title team dealing with the Silver Surfer. This time around, however, it was Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal who was serving as Galactus’ herald instead of the classic Norrin Radd. I thought she was a standout in Marvel’s third and final movie of 2025, so I’m jazzed we’ll finally be learning more about this version of Silver Surfer soon.

Marvel Comics announced today that Fantastic Four: First Foes — Shalla-Bal #1 will be released on June 10. This is the latest in a series of one-shot issues taking place on Earth-828, where The Fantastic Four: First Steps took place. Writer Charles Soule and artist Mark Buckingham are teaming up to delve into the full story behind why astronomer Shalla-Bal agreed to become Galactus’ herald, and the “horrifying decisions” she had to make in service to him. Here’s the cover for Shalla-Bal #1, illustrated by Phil Noto.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As the Devourer of Worlds, Galatus uses heralds to find planets for him to consume for his survival. We got quick flashbacks in The Fantastic Four: First Steps showing that Shalla-Bal offered her life to Galactus in exchange for her planet Zenn-La being spared. After being imbued with the Power Cosmic, she left her people, including her own daughter behind, and found other planets for her new master to consume instead.

Traditionally in the comics, Shalla-Bal is the love interest of Norrin Radd, and he’s forced to leave her when he becomes the Silver Surfer. But The Fantastic Four: First Steps opted to go in a different direction, and I’m curious to seeing Fantastic Four: First Foes — Shalla-Bal #1 will further flesh out her backstory. That includes if the MCU’s Shalla-Bal has a Norrin Radd in her life or if they forgo using him entirely.

So that accounts for Silver Surfer before the events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but what about after them? The last time we saw Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal, she took Johnny Storm’s place with ramming Galactus into the teleportation device that sent him to the other side of the universe. Now she’s stranded out there with her former master with no way to return to Earth… or at least, there isn’t a way right now. Silver Surfer is a popular enough character from the comics that I’m sure someone will find a way to bring her back for an upcoming Marvel movie.

Once again, Fantastic Four: First Foes — Shalla-Bal #1 arrives digtally and in comic book shops this June. Then on December 18, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch will jump back into action when Avengers: Doomsday arrives on the 2026 movies schedule.