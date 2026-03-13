I Never Doubted The Devil Wears Prada 2 Popcorn Bucket Would Serve, But I Didn't Think I'd Be Able To Accessorize With It

As usual, there are a lot of sequels coming out this year, but I have to say that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one that I’m more excited about among the 2026 movie releases. Now that tickets have become available to purchase, it was just revealed that the comedy will be getting in on the specialty popcorn bucket train. Now I sense a new fashion trend coming to theaters this May.

These days, specialty popcorn buckets have been all the rage, with an adorable Yoshi bucket recently being announced for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and an epic Lord of the Rings anniversary bucket coming out just in time for the trilogy being re-released in theaters. Now, check out The Devil Wears Prada 2’s spin on the marketing trend:

Are you kidding me? I’m obsessed with this popcorn purse! As you can see in this announcement from Regal Cinemas, fans will be able to eat their popcorn in what looks like a large bright red bag. I especially love the keychain that comes on it with a gold heel shoe with a tag with the movie’s title. Now that this officially exists, I guess we’ll have to plan our moviegoing outfits with it and accessorize accordingly.

And don’t worry, AMC fans, the theater chain shared it too in another Instagram post, but its offer includes a pair of sunglasses with the logo on the side and a limited edition of promotional Runway magazine in the deal they are advertising. The price of the popcorn purse has yet to be unveiled, but given the track record of more out-of-the-box buckets, we’d guess it’d be in the neighborhood of $40. And hey, that’s a lot less than a real Prada bag, which are usually north of $1,000.

With this amazing movie theater accessory arriving to two major chains in the upcoming season, I’m getting excited about how people may show up to the movies. How many people will try to sneak in homemade popcorn in their own red bags? Along with learning about this amazing popcorn purse, 20th Century Studios also released some new footage of the movie in this new trailer below:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Tickets on Sale Now - YouTube Watch On

When we got the first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2 back in November, it was a vague trailer that reunited Anne Hathaway’s Andy with Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestley. Now we’re slowly starting to get a better picture of the movie – but I love that it’s without revealing all the surprises associated with the sequel. Most recently, we heard a rumor that it's “testing very well” at early screenings. I can’t wait! I’ll be avoiding cerulean blue and visiting the concessions on May 1 when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters.