Reminders Of Him's Early Death Is Not A Shock, But I Still Had To Know How It Feels To Be THAT Actor

Reminders Of Him is the latest of book-to-screen adaptations from Colleen Hoover to hit the big screen, but you don’t have to have read the book to know what character dies early on. If you’ve seen any of the marketing of the latest of 2026 movie releases, you know Rudy Pankow’s character Scotty kicks the bucket early in the film, and his death looms over the whole movie. So what is it like to be that actor in a movie?

When CinemaBlend spoke to Pankow about his small role in the new movie, he told us his perspective. In his words:

Actually watching it, it was fun, because I got to see a few scenes when I was there that I wasn't in, but, it's fun to see it from a perspective of like, I'm not trying to say that like the audience is heaven, but it was just like, ‘Oh, I'm peering in from a spot where I'm like, ‘Man, this, this is heavy.’ And, I got to enjoy the joy of playing Scotty and seeing the aftermath of when he's gone.

While Rudy Pankow didn’t get to be on set for a big chunk of the filming of Reminders Of Him, he brings some interesting thoughts to the whole thing. As he explained, it was “fun” for him to see what else came out of the movie knowing he’d be surprised about what he wasn’t part of. Additionally, he’s grateful he got to explore the “joy” of his character, whereas the rest of the cast had to deal with the more heavier aspects of things once his character dies. As he continued:

I guess what I'm trying to say is that it was a responsibility that I really enjoyed, but then seeing these people just go through it, I was like, I want to help with, anyway, when I watched it.

Oh, and Rudy Pankow got to work alongside some pretty good actors who play his parents – Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham and The West Wing’s Bradley Whitford. In Reminders Of Him, the story revolves around Kenna (played by Maika Monroe), a woman who has just left prison and returned to her hometown in hopes of meeting her daughter for the first time, who are currently in the custody of Scotty’s parents. We slowly get to learn about her previous relationship with Scotty prior to his death and the relationship Kenna forms with Scotty’s best friend Ledger (Tyriq Withers), who has become close to her daughter over the years.

In one scene, which showcases what would be Kenna and Scotty’s last day together, he hilariously said he sunburned his butt in an accident in preparation for a moment where the couple skinny dip together. Pankow is most famously from Outer Banks, which is set to conclude on the 2026 Netflix schedule either in the summer or fall. On that show, his character also died, but that was after four seasons on the show and a famously shipped relationship between his character of JJ and Madison Bailey’s Kiara.

You can check out CinemaBlend’s review of Reminders Of Him and what critics are saying overall about the new romantic drama as the movie hits theaters on March 13.