LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy Stars Open Up About Being Part Of The Growing Wave Of Diversity Within The Franchise
These two stars are part of a new era.
The Star Wars movies and shows, as beloved as they are, have long been chastised in some circles for largely homogenous casting. In recent years, though, some significant strides have been made in making the series more inclusive. That trend continues with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which counts the talented Tony Revolori and Marsai Martin amongst its cast. CinemaBlend recently spoke to the two actors, who opened up about being a part of the growing wave of inclusivity within the galaxy far, far away.
Marsai Martin voices Yesi Scala – a farmer’s daughter who wants to leave the planet Fennesa and explore the galaxy. After her friends Sig and Dev Greebling alter their galaxy using the “Cornerstone,” though, the alternate version of Yesi is established as a member of the Rebellion. When I asked Martin about joining the wave of actors of color who’ve joined this franchise, the Black-ish alum conveyed how she understands that she’s now in a prime position not only within this new era for Lucasfilm’s sci-fi saga but within the entertainment industry as well:
To be fair, the Star Wars saga has featured actors of color over the years. Billy Dee Williams and Samuel L. Jackson (who wants to reprise Mace Windu even now) are pillars of the franchise. Still, it’s hard to argue that major characters of color were few and far between. The past decade alone has seen the likes of John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Amandla Stenberg and Diego Luna among others. There’s still progress to be made, but there’s reason to be hopeful. As for her own project, Marsai Martin went on to share the following:
Her co-star Tony Revolori, who is of Guatemalan descent, has already broken some barriers, thanks in large part to his role as Flash Thompson in the latest Spider-Man trilogy. (He also auditioned for Peter Parker.) On Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Revolori voices Dev Greebling, Sig’s loving older brother who becomes a hardened Sith lord in the remixed galaxy. During our conversation, Revolori shared some thoughtful sentiments while discussing his personal experience and take on representation:
As cognizant as he is about the impact of his roles, the Grand Budapest Hotel star appreciated one specific element about his Star Wars gig. That was the fact that race and ethnicity aren’t even a topic of discussion in the story and weren’t a specific factor when it came to casting him as well. Still, there was an aspect of the minifigure he voiced that he really liked:
It’s definitely true that it’s important to have a wide range of actors in front of the camera, but it’s just as (if not more) important to have people of different backgrounds in behind-the-scenes roles. That’s because, as Tony Revolori and Marsai Martin conveyed, the people in those positions can ensure that varied stories are told and countless people can be represented in the process. One would hope that as time goes on, positive change in that regard will continue to sweep across Hollywood and the fictional world of droids, Jedi and Sith.
You can check out LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which has four parts, now using a Disney+ subscription. Also, look over other 2024 TV schedule entries and read up on upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.