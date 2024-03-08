Lindsay Lohan Teases A Possible Directing Gig She’s Got Her Eye On, And I’m Sold As A Longtime Fan

Actress Lindsay Lohan has a long and wildly successful career, starting from an early age with The Parent Trap (which her father thinks should have earned her an Oscar nom). Fans were delighted when she returned to acting with last year's Falling for Christmas, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. She once again paired with the streamer for Irish Wish, and she recently told CinemaBlend about a possible directing gig she's got her eye on. And as a longtime fan I'm so in.

The trailer for Irish Wish showed how Lohan is quickly becoming the queen of rom-coms, thanks to her ongoing collaboration with Netflix. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with the 37 year-old icon, where I asked if her current renaissance might include an upcoming movie as a director. She told me she'd cooking something up, saying:

Yes definitely. I definitely want to test those waters and see how it goes. We’ll have to find the right project, but I have some things in mind. There’s a book I really like that we’re getting the script written for. So maybe that’ll be something, we’ll see. In time, not tomorrow.

Honestly, sign me TF up. The Lohan-assaince has been embraced by the public, especially millennials like me who grew up with the actress/recording artist. Theaters lit up for Lohan's cameo in Mean Girls, and smart money says her fans would put their support behind a project directed by her. So hopefully this happens sooner rather than later.

While Lohan was careful not to reveal which book she'd like to get behind the camera for, the idea of her making her film directorial debut is enough to get fans hyped up. She was sure to not put a timeline on this concept, but it proves just how hard she's hustling nowadays.

For those who don't remember, Lindsay Lohan showed off her talents as a burgeoning filmmaker when directing the music video for her emotional ballad "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)". The video had all her talents on display, as she sang the soaring vocals and acted out the emotional and personal story of her family dynamic at the time. Add in her directing the project, and I've been wanting her behind the camera for years. As a reminder, you can watch that video below:

It certainly seems like LiLo has a number of projects in the works, to the delight of fans like me. In our same interview, Lohan confirmed that Freaky Friday 2 is still in the works, with her and Jamie Lee Curtis expected to reunite on camera for the forthcoming film. And hopefully we get her in another Netflix romantic comedy, continuing this new tradition.

Irish Wish hits Netflix on March 15th, and Falling for Christmas can be steamed now.