The First Trailer For Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Rom-Com Irish Wish Is Giving Major Early 2000s Energy, And I'm So Here For It
I'm so here for this silly goofy rom-com!
In the vein of Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan's new Netflix rom-com Irish Wish takes what-ifs to a new level. The project on the 2024 movie schedule is full of silly goofy hijinks as the actress's character wishes she was marrying the man of her dreams while she’s at his wedding. When that dream comes true, shenanigans ensue. Now, while we've known about this project for a while, we finally got our first trailer, and I must say, I am so here for the early 2000s rom-com energy radiating off of it.
Irish Wish, which comes out on March 15, takes place in Ireland as Lohan goes from friend of the bride to bride-to-be. However, everything is not what it seems after she makes a wish to be with the man getting married, and she might have more feelings for the snarky photographer than her fantastical new-found fiancé.
Overall, I feel like this movie has the energy of the early 2000s best rom-coms, like 13 Going on 30 and She's the Man, as well as the quirky comedy of Lindsay Lohan classics like The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. Irish Wish also marks Lohan's second rom-com with Netflix, following her Christmas flick Falling for Christmas, and her return to the fun comedy that made her famous.
From Lohan’s Maddie literally falling into a car while wearing what looks like a wedding dress, to her hilariously not knowing anything about this relationship she wished for, I’m so here for the silly moments in this trailer. Honestly, all these funny points and the beloved romantic tropes featured in this first look are making me a bit nostalgic for all the movies I mentioned earlier.
Along with this flick being a good time that’s reminiscent of some of my favorite 2000s movies, it also sounds like it will be a heartfelt journey of self-discovery. Lohan spoke about Irish Wish recently, telling Tudum:
I honestly love this so much for Lindsay Lohan, and it’s been fun to see her return to acting through films like Irish Wish. I had such a good time with Falling for Christmas, and considering the actress’s filmography, we know she’s the perfect person for a true romantic comedy that really leans into the comedy.
Personally, I adore seeing Lindsay Lohan back in her element as a comedic actress, and I can't wait to use my Netflix subscription to watch Irish Wish on March 15.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
