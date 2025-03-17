One Of Lindsay Lohan’s The Parent Trap Co-Stars Has A Sneaky Cameo In The Freakier Friday Trailer, And This Makes My Disney Kid Heart So Happy

As Freakier Friday continues to count down the days until its August 8 premiere and promising vibes aligned with the OG, an easter egg has fans even more excited. The 2025 movie schedule flick’s trailer confirms that Lindsay Lohan has been working with some beloved old co-stars, and I’m not talking about Jamie Lee Curtis, of course. Elaine Hendrix of The Parent Trap aka one of the most despicable romantic partners out there and would’ve been step-mom, was briefly teased and it’s got my nostalgic 90s-filled self thrilled.

With the 2003 hit released over 22 years ago, the sequel has been long awaited and hoped for by many previous Disney kids. Each step of the way, fans of the franchise have been filled with excitement from JLC’s wrap post praising Lohan to this surprise Elaine Hendrix cameo (the appearance was confirmed by People ). What part she’ll play remains unclear as of this posting but all the same has Lohan stans thrilled that two of her best funny family movies have collided.

The Freaky Friday 2 trailer sets up the story in a very similar way to its predecessor. Anna (Lohan) and Tess Coleman (Curtis) walk into another body-swapping storyline but with two younger characters in tow. Along with the swapping chaos, it seems that Anna’s band, Pink Slip, makes a return, along with hilarious already quotable moments and some out-of-character outfits. The peep we get of Hendrix doesn’t reveal much but it’s exciting all the same–you can see her near the 1:18 mark:

The rest of the trailer, for me, has some context I can piece together, but the Meredith Blake actress’ role remains a mystery. I’m thrilled that she’ll have screen time with Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (I’m betting great comedic scenes between the two) and dressed as well as Meredith Blake. On the other hand, I’m nervous she’ll be another magnificent meanie, based on the quick facial expressions.

Whatever she does, though, will be incredible since her previously shared title with Lohan is her most iconic. And as a millennial kid watching the Mean Girls star rise in real-time, and obsessing over her and both The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday (and streamable with a Disney+ subscription ), I can’t wait for the latter’s continuation.

Whether or not The Parent Trap is in talks for a remake or franchise remains to be seen. Nancy Meyer’s involvement seems to be a must for the 1998 star who played both Hallie Parker and Annie James. Along with it Charles Shyer, who co-wrote the more recent iteration of the classic story, passed away late last year, with Lohan paying tribute to her ‘dear friend’ .

It seems less likely we’ll get another installment of the scheming twins anytime soon, but all the same, it’s great to have Hendrix a part of the coming LiLo project in any capacity.