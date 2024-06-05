Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Tells Us How Her Character Would Greet Loki If They Ever Met Again, And Now I Need To See This

The 2024 TV schedule continues to be full of exciting offerings that any Disney+ viewer would be excited to behold. But if I’m being totally honest, it feels a little empty without Loki being included in the fun.

While Loki’s Season 2 ending looks to have closed the book on our favorite trickster god’s story for now, star Sophia Di Martino knows exactly how Sylvie, her character, would greet Tom Hiddleston’s MCU vet should they ever cross paths again. And after learning this reaction myself, I need to see it happen in an upcoming Marvel movie or TV project in the near future.

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell / Marvel)

Where Sylvie's Head Is At In The Loki Season 2 Finale

This knowledge came to me through a recent sit down with Sophia Di Martino on behalf of Loki Season 2’s campaign for Emmy consideration. Curiously enough, the ending to Loki’s supposed series finale is what got us into this topic of conversation, as there’s a moment at the very end of “Glorious Purpose” that sees Sophia’s Sylvie walking away from a forlorn Mobius (Owen Wilson) with a mysterious smile.

Asking about that moment in particular, Sophia Di Martino told CinemaBlend the following, which included Sylvie’s presumed feelings towards Loki:

I think it was just in the moment and she sort of got what she wanted at that point. I mean, yeah, there's a huge sacrifice. She's lost Loki, but he was annoying anyway. So she's sort of, she's managed to get free will again, and she's got rid of the bad guy, and everything's under control for now. I guess there might be a hint of mischief in that smile.

To be fair, the somber tone of Loki’s final bow probably still has some Disney+ subscription holders wondering how we’re supposed to take that moment. While we’ve seen Tom Hiddleston’s adopted son of Asgard getting into all sorts of mischief since his Marvel movies debut in 2011’s Thor, the character has evolved a lot through his eponymous Disney streaming series.

However, that ambiguity doesn't extend to Sophia Di Martino or Sylvie, and her sharing that annoyance with her opposite number in a future encounter is even funnier when hearing her describe it.

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell / Marvel)

Sylvie's Reaction To A Potential Loki Reunion Helps Make The Ending A Little Less Tragic

I certainly felt glorious sorrow seeing Loki sacrifice himself to keep the Sacred Timeline together, as that last image was pretty powerful. That being said, I may have softened a bit on those feelings, as so many possibilities have been raised for how we might see the MCU reference Loki’s events.

Not to mention that as I continued to pry about how Sylvie would react to a potential reunion with her other Multiversal self, Sophia Di Martino shared the following scenario with CinemaBlend:

Hundred percent. Yeah. She's definitely, she's definitely gonna tell him he's annoying. Hasn't she done that already? … You've gotta be careful what you say, Mike, because it will end up somewhere. You know, when I said that she goes to get a burger, that was kind of half joking, and it's the beginning of series two.

Sophia Di Martino’s reference to that Season 2 moment has me wondering if we should update the list of Loki’s references and easter eggs to include Sylvie’s McDonald’s gig. However, she’s absolutely correct in being mindful of couching such remarks in careful caveats. The Marvel Studios fandom have definitely been known to seize on a theory or a comment and run to the end of the line with speculation, as we saw with WandaVision’s big Mephisto theory.

At the same time, I selfishly hope that the MCU finds more opportunities for Sylvie to return, as Sophia Di Martino’s chemistry with this universe on a whole has been fantastic. That, and if Sylvie returns, that somewhat increases the odds for the OG Loki to return; if only so she can tell him that despite his cosmic sacrifice, he’s still an annoying (but lovable) brat.

As it stands, we’ve got two perfect seasons of Loki to enjoy, with plenty of banter between Sophia and Tom Hiddleston to enjoy. And if you’re feeling nostalgic for the past, present and future of these characters (and not necessarily in that order), you can check out the entire run on its streaming home Disney+. That also happens to be the home of most of the MCU’s other offerings, so you can truly plan your own Loki-thon if you have the time.