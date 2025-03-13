Looney Tunes’ Eric Bauza Talked About How The Day The Earth Blew Up Was Saved From Cancellation, And I Strongly Agree With Two Projects That Deserve The Same Fate

It’s almost a miracle that the lineup of 2025 movies includes the first original animated film in the Looney Tunes canon. While some may still be a bit down in the mouth about Coyote vs. Acme’s shelved and uncertain fate, star Eric Bauza isn’t letting it get him too bogged down.

If anything, this weekend's release of The Day the Earth Blew Up is something that’s inspired the Canadian voice actor to keep hope alive for not one, but two cancelled Tunes-related projects. As the world is reintroduced to Daffy Duck, as well as Porky and Petunia Pig, in a romp inspired by classic sci-fi, the film's pickup by distributor Ketchup Entertainment lead us into a very positive discussion.

While Coyote vs. Acme Has Been A Hot Topic, Another Cancelled Looney Tunes Project Needs The Spotlight

Heading into an extended conversation with Mr. Bauza, the topic on hand was indeed The Day the Earth Blew Up and its triumphant release. But as he brought several of his Tunes voices into the room throughout this chat, it was clear that we needed to talk about Coyote vs. Acme.

However, as Eric Bauza would share with CinemaBlend, I almost forgot about this Looney Tunes project that’s also due for a revival:

It's funny. There was supposed to be another project that we were working on called Bye Bye Bunny, and I got to sing in that. I auditioned for it, and I booked Daffy and Bugs. So who knows, maybe it might, it may come back, if this one does well. It may or it may not, and we move on, and work on something new. But I would love to contribute a new song to the universe of this franchise.

For those who are familiar with how Batman: Caped Crusader’s HBO Max scrapping led to its new home on Prime Video, that’s about the same time that Bye Bye Bunny was decidedly given the same axe. Intended to be a Max original film, the story was actually going to be about Bugs Bunny stepping away from the spotlight, leaving Daffy Duck to take advantage of that vacancy in the limelight.

Unfortunately, all that we have to judge this pitch by is this clip from the Bye Bye Bunny audition that landed Eric Bauza the gig:

Here’s my singing audition that helped me book “Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical ” — with screenplay and lyrics by Emmy Award winner Ariel Dumas (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and music and orchestration by Pulitzer Prize, Tony and Grammy winner Tom Kitt (Next to… pic.twitter.com/7JAGr0vuGQAugust 17, 2024

In my eyes, a Looney Tunes musical would be as welcomed as a resurgence of the animated musical Cats Don’t Dance. However, recalling that brilliant, but costly Warner Bros. gamble from 1997 somewhat speaks to the point that Eric Bauza has been very outspoken about: major studios sometimes struggle with a project that isn’t deemed “commercially viable.”

In The Face Of Warner Bros. Shakeups, Eric Bauza Feels Hopeful With The Day The Earth Blew Up

Further on in our conversation, The Day the Earth Blew Up star used stories like Coyote vs. Acme’s tax write off as lessons in how even he’s confused by how studios run. It has all ultimately led to his optimism for the prospect of resurrecting director Dave Green’s all-star CGI hybrid, as well as getting Bye Bye Bunny into production.

In a reaction closer to Coyote vs. Acme’s entrance into this period of uncertainty, Eric Bauza shared his fears for the Looney Tunes in a broader context. To him, the scariest thing that could happen isn’t cancelling a project, but allowing that shelving to deter any future stories.

Those sentiments still ring true, as during our talk, the man behind Daffy and Porky’s voices reflected on the ensuing hoopla that surrounded that decision. Providing a quick antidote to such thoughts, Bauza closed the subject with this kernel of hope:

All I know is that [The Day The Earth Blew Up] is being made, and that is definitely something to celebrate. I hope that that is the takeaway from the release of this film is that ... this one's being pushed through, and not just pushed through, but that it's good.

I can personally back The Day the Earth Blew Up as not only a good movie, but also one of the purest Looney Tunes experience we’ve had since Max subscription holders were introduced to the Looney Tunes Cartoons series. At the same time, while I’m ready to push for saving both of these shelved projects through supporting this current film, this recent clip of a certain Coyote picketing the Warner Bros. lot is still something I identify with:

A fan dressed as Wile E. Coyote protesting today outside the Warner Bros lot to release ‘COYOTE VS ACME’ pic.twitter.com/Fj59LkHSNqMarch 11, 2025

If you want to give Coyote vs. Acme and Bye Bye Bunny a new lease on life, your task is simple. Buy your tickets to see The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie this weekend, and don’t be shy about how much you enjoy it.