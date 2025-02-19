As Love Is Blind Celebrates Five Years On Netflix, Nick And Vanessa Lachey Talk About How Their Roles As Hosts Have Changed Since The First Season
"It's truly gratifying..."
Love Is Blind fans, can you believe it? It’s already been five years since the show first premiered for those with a Netflix subscription. With Season 8 now part of the 2025 TV schedule, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have remained the series’ hosts throughout the experiment, from the pods to the reunions. When CinemaBlend spoke to the celebrity couple, the Lacheys reflected on their roles as hosts over the years.
While the Lacheys remain rather hands-off as hosts of the dating series, I’ve always been curious about what part of the process is most exciting from their perspective. Here’s what Vanessa Lachey had to say during our interview:
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by this answer. Above all else, Vanessa Lachey loves getting to work alongside her own husband on the set of the reality TV show. What I thought was the most interesting aspect of her answer is how they actually decided to step back a bit since Season 1. I had totally not realized (or forgotten) that the couple would actually interview the contestants in between dates of the first season and coach them somewhat.
When the Lacheys stepped back from the show, I think it led to less success on the show, mostly because I wish the contestants had more support. It does make sense that they did so on some level in order to focus on building out more dating shows for Netflix like Vanessa Lachey on The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On (which we had mixed thoughts on Season 2 about) and Nick Lachey hosting Perfect Match (which we had a blast with). Here’s what Nick Lachey added:
Lacheys have stuck with Love Is Blind for one particular reason: they love, love! While there’s been a lot of mixed results regarding the experiment, the couple continues to find gratification in seeing it play out. Vanessa Lachey also said this:
Isn’t that wild? Across five years, Love Is Blind has become one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever, and it remains a huge show as the new season currently trends on the Top 10. While the previous season was very messy, this one is definitely having me more cautiously optimistic about the experiment.
Now that the couples have gotten engaged and are out of the pods, I’ll be curious to see what’s next as they go on their getaways and start living together. You can catch the next batch of episodes this Friday!
