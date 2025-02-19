As Love Is Blind Celebrates Five Years On Netflix, Nick And Vanessa Lachey Talk About How Their Roles As Hosts Have Changed Since The First Season

Love Is Blind fans, can you believe it? It’s already been five years since the show first premiered for those with a Netflix subscription. With Season 8 now part of the 2025 TV schedule, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have remained the series’ hosts throughout the experiment, from the pods to the reunions. When CinemaBlend spoke to the celebrity couple, the Lacheys reflected on their roles as hosts over the years.

While the Lacheys remain rather hands-off as hosts of the dating series, I’ve always been curious about what part of the process is most exciting from their perspective. Here’s what Vanessa Lachey had to say during our interview:

It's fun to do it with Nick. We talk about that. We get to mix business and pleasure and our involvement in Season 1 was so much more than it was in 2 through 8. So, we've gotten to evolve our role in the show, and then take on The Ultimatum and then for him, The Perfect Match. So, to be able to work together and to be able to do this ride together with Netflix is really fun.

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by this answer. Above all else, Vanessa Lachey loves getting to work alongside her own husband on the set of the reality TV show. What I thought was the most interesting aspect of her answer is how they actually decided to step back a bit since Season 1. I had totally not realized (or forgotten) that the couple would actually interview the contestants in between dates of the first season and coach them somewhat.

When the Lacheys stepped back from the show, I think it led to less success on the show, mostly because I wish the contestants had more support. It does make sense that they did so on some level in order to focus on building out more dating shows for Netflix like Vanessa Lachey on The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On (which we had mixed thoughts on Season 2 about) and Nick Lachey hosting Perfect Match (which we had a blast with). Here’s what Nick Lachey added:

And I think some shows, you host, it feels like a job. This one has never felt like that. And, I think it's truly gratifying for us as a couple to see other couples be brought together. I mean, 13 marriages in seven seasons. I mean, while it is a great show, the human side of it is even more satisfying. I think for us to see these couples get together who probably admittedly wouldn't have ever found each other in the real world. That's really special to be a part of.

Lacheys have stuck with Love Is Blind for one particular reason: they love, love! While there’s been a lot of mixed results regarding the experiment, the couple continues to find gratification in seeing it play out. Vanessa Lachey also said this:

We were just with the creator Chris, and he said, behind Bridgerton this is their No. 1 watched show, and then it's their No. 1 unscripted show. And then, I was reading an article, it's their longest running original series. We are still very humbled and floored by it. The fans have taken it to a whole new level. The pod squads are just another world of a universe of what this is unattainable thing that nobody can fathom. But ultimately, I think it boils down to this simple phrase: “everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside.” And that has carried this through all of the successes. Everyone finds something they can relate to. Everyone finds something that they could strive to be. And everybody wants that true love and happy ending. So when we watch the show and we find ourselves invested, it becomes palpable.

Isn’t that wild? Across five years, Love Is Blind has become one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever, and it remains a huge show as the new season currently trends on the Top 10. While the previous season was very messy, this one is definitely having me more cautiously optimistic about the experiment.

Now that the couples have gotten engaged and are out of the pods, I’ll be curious to see what’s next as they go on their getaways and start living together. You can catch the next batch of episodes this Friday!

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

