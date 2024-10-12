Love Is Blind Season 7 Is So Messy, But There's One Bright Spot That I Am Totally Loving

The 2024 TV schedule decided to bless me again with another season of Love Is Blind this year, and ya’ll…this is messy.

I mean, I’ve always been a pretty big supporter of Love Is Blind either way, no matter how you swing it. Whether it’s one of the best dating shows on Netflix , or it becomes one of the worst, I’m always going to tune in because I genuinely love the concept of this show, and sometimes, it works out.

Rarely, but there have been a few couples that have stood the test of time, so I allow myself to enjoy those moments.

However, Season 7 of this show – which really popped up out of nowhere if you ask me – has been nothing but messy since the beginning, and while it certainly adds to the drama, there is one bright spot of this season that I would like to highlight – so let’s talk about it.

This Season, In General, Is An Absolute Mess

As I said in the intro, this season of Love Is Blind is an absolute mess, and I mean that in the best and worst ways. It’s great because it makes good entertainment, but man… it takes away so much value.

The thing with these Netflix reality shows is that they all start in such a good place. Love Is Blind had a great first season. The Circle was a really good competition that used modern-day aspects to enhance it. Even The Perfect Match had a lot going for it in the first season as well, and that was just a combination of contestants from every other show.

Every Netflix dating show or reality show starts off so well, and then it just… fizzles and that’s more or less what happened with this season.

This isn’t the first time that I’ve criticized Love Is Blind, and I’m very sure it’s not going to be the last. From some of the iffy couple choices of previous seasons to past contestants blatantly going past the point of the experiment, there are just so many moments that make me wonder who comes on this show to find love genuinely and who is just there for the clout.

Again, there have been plenty of instances where some couples have stood out, and quite honestly, a lot of the other versions of the show have created great couples – even one of the latest spinoffs, Love Is Blind U.K., restored a lot of our faith in the experiment because it didn’t feel nearly as messy as some of the others. But man, this season is… something else.

And now that I’ve gotten past that let’s talk about the couples.

It’s Nice That It’s On The East Coast Again, But The Relationships Are Almost Too Dramatic For TV

The one thing I can give Love Is Blind is that they don’t stay in one place. While they tend to send the couples to pretty much the same tropical spots every season, they are always from a different city each season, and for Season 7, they were back on the East Coast while using Washington, D.C., as their source of participants.

And that’s great! I feel like having the opportunity to travel offers a wide range of personalities that make these shows what they’re supposed to be—enjoyable and easily watchable.

But that’s about where the entertaining parts end with these couples because they are just not it this season.

Let’s not even get into the fact that for the first three episodes, we followed an entire plot between Leo and Brittany and Hannah and all this crap about them being together when in reality, Brittany and Leo broke off their engagement and didn’t even participate in the experiment after the pods so that was an absolute waste of my time. Thanks for making me emotionally involved and then just dipping.

But that’s not even the biggest issue with the couples. They seem so immature, which is surprising, because I’m pretty sure these are some of the oldest participants we’ve seen yet. For example, Hannah and Nick are having a whole fight about him going on some random plastic toy on the beach and racing with a stranger. I just don’t care. I don’t care. This is such a first-world issue, and is this what you’re choosing to fight about? Get out of here.

Then there’s Alex and Tim, who feel like the most relatable and real couple because they’re not as dramatic as the others. But they had a huge fight, and we didn’t even get to see it. And then we just see the aftermath? I get privacy and all, but the entire point of the show is sort of for us to see the relationship evolve, and we don’t even know what the heck it was about.

So far, Ashley and Tyler are my favorites, but who the heck knows what’s going to happen in the finale? However, there is one bright spot I have to talk about.

The One Bright Spot Is The Diversity, Specifically The Ethnicities

The diversity is hitting this season, and it’s genuinely one of the only things keeping me going. This is the kind of stuff that makes Love Is Blind one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix .

It’s been a long-standing thing that Love Is Blind wasn't very diverse with its casting, and have been called out about it, but they’ve made a lot of strides to diversify their participant pool further. I feel like we started to see some changes in later seasons, but Season 7 is really where we see that shine.

This season, we have more women and men of color than any other, along with several interracial couples, which is fantastic to see as someone who comes from an interracial family. It really does go to show that love can be blind, and you can fall for someone without knowing exactly what they look like. There’s also a pretty diverse range of body types this time around, which is something I can get used to.

We want people who look like us, people we can see on the street, people we feel we could be friends with in a normal setting… and besides the drama, this season gave us that.

I Hope That Future Seasons Can Keep This Diversity But Make The Love Feel Real Again

In the future, I really hope that Love Is Blind keeps this diversity. I hope that we truly get to see more and more diverse bodies and ethnicities so we can really keep testing if love truly is blind because that’s what it really comes down to.

Although, please, I can do it without the intense yet underwhelming dramatics this season. Everything feels so overhyped for situations that don’t deserve this amount of attention. And then, for the things we do want to know about, we don’t get to see it. Huh? That’s not how this kind of thing works.