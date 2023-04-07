Daisy Ridley Is Returning To Star Wars As A Jedi Master, And Fans Are Freaking Out

In a major surprise announcement, the powers behind Star Wars finally revealed their movie plans , and it was announced that Daisy Ridley would be returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker. At this year’s Star Wars Celebration held in London, it was announced the forthcoming flick would center around Rey, who is now a Jedi Master, as she works to establish a new generation of Jedi following the devastating conflict with the First Order. Needless to say, fans are freaking out.

Those lucky enough to attend the Celebration were treated to an appearance by Ridley and an announcement that Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy would direct the upcoming adventure from a script penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight . The news of Ridley’s return has already sent shockwaves through the Star Wars fandom, with many taking to social media to express their excitement. The prospect of a new generation of Jedi, led by Rey herself, has fans buzzing with anticipation. One Rey fan wrote that the news made them overcome with emotion.

Rey Skywalker is my favorite Star Wars character and Daisy Ridley is one of my favorite actress. I've been waiting for new Rey content.Today... we get news that Rey is coming back! I'm so happy. I am crying. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/zmG8NMHp3rApril 7, 2023 See more

User @GenericDanielle was immensely vulnerable with how important Rey Skywalker is to her. According to this fan, without the beloved Star Wars character, she’d be lost.

Rey Skywalker is a character so immensely important to me. No words I could type could ever quantify it. She's been integral to my transition, to me finding myself and discovering who I truly am. Without that character, I don't know who I would be today. pic.twitter.com/y7iJncdQwPApril 7, 2023 See more

According to @anihuggingpadme, this news is particularly big to Rey devotees. They say the “Stans” are always bound to win.

rey skywalker stans will always win pic.twitter.com/HIjML9L20FApril 7, 2023 See more

Twitter user @lodinsxnl sees the return of Rey as a personal victory. They also accompanied their excitement with a hilarious Guillermo del Toro meme for anyone who might not be as excited about the Skywalker news.

DAISY RIDLEY IS BACK AS REY SKYWALKER BITCHES I WON pic.twitter.com/5KRJz2LwMuApril 7, 2023 See more

A Star Wars News and Lore Twitter account named Star Wars Now shared a wonderful image of Daisy Ridley taking the stage at Star Wars Celebration, looking as overjoyed as fans are reentering the Galaxy. The outlet shared the picture of the actress with the following message of joy:

REY SKYWALKER RETURNS! Daisey Ridley is set to return to #StarWars as a JEDI MASTER! #StarWarsCelebration2023 #SWCE #StarWars

It’s safe to say that this year’s Star Wars Celebration did not disappoint. Daisy Ridley’s return is just one of three exciting developments on the horizon for the franchise. One of the flicks being helmed by longtime Star Wars collaborator and creator Dave Filoni and another by Logan director James Mangold , fans can look forward to exploring different eras and aspects of the Star Wars universe.

As the Star Wars Celebration winds down, fans are surely left with a renewed sense of excitement and anticipation for what’s to come. I know this Star Wars fan is. And with Ridley, who clearly means so much to so many people, returning as Rey, there seems to be a promise of new, bold, adventures right around the corner. For me, it feels like the Force is stronger than ever before.