Luke Wilson’s Surprising Take On Margot And JD’s Relationship In No Good Deed Makes A Lot Of Sense, And Now I Think I Need To Rewatch The Show
Okay, I did not see that coming!
The following article contains SPOILERS for No Good Deed, which premiered as part of the 2024 Netflix schedule. If you'd like to catch up, you can check out all eight episodes with a Netflix subscription right now.
When it comes to toxic relationships, I'm sure there are plenty we could all think of. In 2024 though, the first TV couple that comes to my mind is JD and Margo from Netflix's No Good Deed. However, JD's actor, Luke Wilson, actually had a surprising take on their relationship when I spoke to him – and it makes me want to rewatch the series.
No Good Deed comes from Liz Feldman, the creator of Dead to Me, who is no stranger to writing up characters that get your blood boiling, which Margo and JD certainly accomplish. At the end of Episode 8, we see that JD and Margo's house has burned down, but both are still alive – JD is acting again and Margo is arrested, with the two supposedly leading separate lives. I knew I had to ask Luke Wilson if he believes that if there were to be a Season 2 or a continuation of their story, did he think their paths would ever cross again. His answer was a yes, with a shocking look at their interactions – that JD actually needs Margo:
It's not that surprising if we're being honest. Despite Margo being the epitome of a gold digger in No Good Deed, enough to make Luke Wilson ask, "Who the hell is this person?" when co-star Linda Cardellini acted as her, a co-dependent relationship where someone needs the other to just purely function is quite common, especially with their shared lives.
Wilson commented on that as well, saying if they were lucky enough to continue the story, these two had to interact at some point – whether it's over sharing custody of a child or something else:
Now that I think about it, there's really no good relationship in No Good Deed that's completely healthy. From the big fight scene in Episode 7 between the Morgans, to Dennis and Carla keeping secrets from each other to so much more, it really takes the name of the show – No Good Deed – to heart.
It does make me want to rewatch the series now, specifically to really look into Margo and JD's relationship more. Maybe I'd understand where they're coming from a little better with Wilson's comments in mind and see how they could function together... or perhaps I'll end up just hating them more. Who knows?
Even so, No Good Deed earned good reviews from critics and became a big hit on Netflix, so people are loving these unhealthy couples. And if Season 2 happens, we might get to see way more of them - and all their crazy (and toxic) shenanigans.
