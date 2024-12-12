Reviews Are In For No Good Deed, And Critics Mostly Agree On Ray Romano And Lisa Kudrow's ‘Quirky Yet Macabre’ Netflix Series
Will Netflix viewers go unpunished?
A new comedy has just hit the 2024 Netflix calendar, and it’s impossible to not be intrigued by the strength of its ensemble cast. Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano star as homeowners Lydia and Paul Morgan, and they are just two of the comedy veterans featured in No Good Deed. Ahead of the series’ release on the 2024 TV schedule, critics were given a chance to screen the new dark comedy. Now, you can see what the reviews are saying to decide if you should make this the next thing you binge on Netflix.
No Good Deed will see Lydia and Paul looking to sell their home to one of three interested couples, who are played by Poppy Liu and Abbi Jacobson; Teyonah Parris and O-T Fagbenle; and Luke Wilson and Linda Cardellini. Throw in a possible murder and this sounds like quite the interesting real estate venture. Kelly Lawler of USA TODAY sure thinks so, rating the series 3.5 out of 4 stars. The critic says despite the number of characters and competing plots, the series is worth the binge, as it comes to quite a satisfying conclusion. Lawler says:
Philip Mutz of PureWow praises the actors of this “twist-a-minute” dark comedy, predicting that No Good Deed will be a fixture at the top of Netflix subscription holders’ top 10. In Mutz’s words:
Isabella Soares of Collider gives the series a 7 out of 10, writing that No Good Deed is a prime example of an ensemble piece done right. Linda Cardellini is compelling as a character opposite her role in Dead to Me, and Lisa Kudrow gets to flex her acting chops far past her beloved Friends character. Soares continues:
Rebecca Nicholson of The Guardian rates No Good Deed 3 stars out of 5, calling the eight-episode series “occasionally clumsy” but well-paced and packed with plot. The ensemble is excellent, Nicholson says, finding a way to blend slapstick comedy with, at times, painful family tragedy. The critic says:
Saloni Gajjar of AV Club, however, doesn’t agree. The critic gives the new show a C, saying this series is not worth your investment. The ensemble is wasted, according to Gajjar, but No Good Deed’s worst offense is its unimaginative whodunit. More from the review:
It’s hard to argue with a series that stars such comedic greats, especially with several of them getting to show how well they dip into drama as well. The critics mostly agree this twisty tale is a satisfying binge, so if you want to check out Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini and the rest, No Good Deed is available to stream on Netflix now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.