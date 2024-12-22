After That Big Fight Scene In No Good Deed Episode 7, I Asked Lisa Kudrow And Ray Romano To Talk About Their ‘Intense’ Emotions That Day

The following article contains spoilers for No Good Deed . If you’re not caught up, check out the entire first season with a Netflix subscription.

When it comes to legendary comedy stars like Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, there have been fewer moments in TV history where we really get to see their fantastic dramatic sides shine. Thankfully, 2024's Netflix release No Good Deed was the perfect way to show these dramatic chops off, and the major fight between their characters during Episode 7 is a prime example. I wanted to know more about the scene, so I spoke to the actors about what it was like on set that day and the process it took to get that notable argument just right.

The newly popular No Good Deed follows the story of several couples who are all vying for a house in California – the Morgans’ home (Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano). As the story goes on, we find out the actual reasons why the Morgans’ are selling their home, all of which date back to their son getting killed in their own house. When I asked the actors what it was like on set to film that scene as typically comedic actors, Romano commented that it actually was like a “release” since, at that point, they had been playing these two characters for months:

It was a big release. We had both been suppressing all these, our characters', these feelings, so I thought that was – I don't want to say fun, but it was a release because you're living that character for months now... It's funny, we did that scene a couple times and I was like, ‘I don't know, did we get it?’ and then I saw what they did in the edit room with it and all that, and it is one of my favorite scenes in the show.

The argument that happens between Lydia (Kudrow) and Paul (Romano) was really a long time coming by the time Episode 7 rolled around. The scene in question boiled down to the two of them finally snapping at each other after keeping their emotions hidden for so long. Lydia had been dealing with long-repressed trauma from her son’s death, while Paul had been the one trying to help her but also becoming more emotionally distant as the series progressed. It was the big explosion that fans were really waiting for.

Kudrow agreed the scene worked because it was as if all this emotion was finally coming out, despite Lydia becoming the main target of anger.

I just felt good for the both of you and even playing the other side of getting screamed at was... I couldn't help, as Lydia, even feel like,’"Good for you.’ Even though crying and all of that, part of that release was finally good for you.

Truthfully, No Good Deed is one of those dark comedies where there are plenty of moments that make you laugh, but when the dark instances occur or the drama comes out, you are locked in. This scene is a prime example of that.

And it’s excellent for both Kudrow and Romano as well. While both are certainly primarily known for their super successful sitcoms, from Kudrow in the Friends cast to Romano as the lead of I Love Raymond (though don't expect a reboot), it’s always a delight when they are able to show their range as actors. And No Good Deed was a great series in that it allowed them to do so.

