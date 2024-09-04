Marvel’s Top Producer Explains The Very Logical Reason Why Avengers Stories Likely Won’t Ever Play Out On Disney+

Rumors of the death of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been greatly exaggerated. While the franchise has had a couple of rough outings of late, the recent success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the excitement surrounding the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom shows that a lot of fans are still quite excited by what the future holds. And with the MCU going strong both in theaters and on Disney+, just about anything is possible.

But while anything is possible, some things are certainly less likely, and among those items, we can include any sort of an Avengers TV series on Disney+. The MCU has teased possibilities with some off-shoot Avengers teams, but Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum told CinemaBlend ahead of the upcoming Marvel TV series Agatha All Along that the structure of Avengers storytelling would make such a series a challenge at best. He explained…

I think the Avengers are about, there came a day when Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to assemble. In a feature film, which is a statement piece, it makes sense that there's an event that galvanizes them all. I think that on a long-form television show, it becomes more of a challenge to have, ‘There came a day’ every day. In the comics, you can do it. It's the Marvel universe, and there's just spectacular things happening all the time. Yeah. But if you read the comics, you know that the Avengers really assemble so that they can disassemble, and then assemble again, and then disassemble again. Is it possible? Yes. But from a narrative point of view, it becomes like ascension and descension, which … it could be really interesting for a long-form story. But it would be a very unique pattern for a television show.

While we know the Avengers will assemble once again, in two upcoming Marvel movies, there could still be a place for a smaller Avengers story on Disney+. The ending of The Marvels teased the beginning of a Young Avengers team, and considering that both Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop got their start on the Disney+ series, the idea that a Young Avengers project could be on Disney+ makes some sense.

While Winderbaum’s point is well taken, that a multi-season series based on an Avengers team would be complicated to make work, that would actually be a rare situation for an MCU show on Disney+. Almost everything that Marvel Studios has put on Disney+ has been a single-season series, and it feels like a one-season Young Avengers or West Coast Avengers series, that sees the team come together for the first time, would certainly work.

Still, the Avengers name is the sort of thing that can sell a lot of movie tickets, so there are obvious reasons why any projects with Avengers in their name will likely be movies rather than series. Of course, with no announced Young Avengers film, it’s unclear when, or even if, the threads of that story will get picked up.