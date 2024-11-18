‘And Now I’m Going To Cry’: Mary Mouser Tells Us The Advice She Wishes She Could Give Herself At The Start Of Cobra Kai
This is so sweet.
Very minor spoilers for the latest episodes of Cobra Kai lie ahead.
It’s hard to believe that Cobra Kai – one of the best shows on Netflix – is nearing the end of its run. Following the release of Season 6, Part 2 on the 2024 TV schedule, there are only five episodes left. As the action-packed series hurdles towards what should be an explosive conclusion, the cast has been reflective. CinemaBlend recently had the opportunity to speak with the show’s lead young actors, including Samantha LaRusso actor Mary Mouser. Amid the chat, she told us the advice that she wishes she could give herself at the start of the show.
Our own Sean O’Connell spoke with Mary Mouser and her co-stars Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand and Gianni DeCenzo. When O’Connell addressed Mouser, talk turned to her beginnings on the series, which debuted on YouTube back in 2018. After being asked about what she’d tell herself before signing on for the Karate Kid spinoff, the actress joked about getting into martial arts sooner. Yet Mouser then seriously recalled what her audition process was like and how that informed her approach to the show:
It’s easy to understand just why the Fosters alum felt so nervous when joining the project. She was going to be a part of a franchise that’s firmly embedded within the framework of pop culture and, on top of that, she’d be playing a crucial role on the action dramedy series. A number of people who’ve watched all the Karate Kid movies hold them in high regard, and I probably would’ve felt the same way had I been in the actress’ shoes. But she eased into comfortably, and that’s a lovely sentiment that she could share with her younger self.
Mary Mouser has seen the character of Samantha LaRusso through a number of obstacles, including family drama, relationship issues, bullying and of course, karate-based activities. Sam has had an interesting arc, which has seen her transform from a spoiled kid from Encino Hills to a determined and formidable young woman who’s sure of herself. Mouser’s tenure on the show hasn’t been totally perfect, as she admitted to CinemaBlend years ago that the downside of playing Sam is that some fans share not-so-nice comments, due to viewing the LaRussos as the show’s true antagonists. But, all in all, based on what Mouser just shared, it seems that she’s grateful to have gone on this ride.
The question now is what lies ahead for Sam, her friends and teachers (father Daniel and Johnny Lawrence). During Season 6’s second part, Miyagi-Do Karate competed in the international Sekai Taikai tournament, facing off with the likes of Cobra Kai and the formidable Iron Dragons. The tournament reached an explosive conclusion on the midseason finale, and it all ended with a major tragedy (one that was enough to leave me speechless).
Following what went down, I’m curious as to how Samantha as well as those in her orbit will process the situation. Those final five episodes can’t come soon enough, and I’m pumped to see how this show goes out. Until then, I’m more than happy to hear Mary Mouser and her colleagues share their memories of working on this truly special series.
Stream Cobra Kai, Season 6, Part 2 using a Netflix subscription now! Also, stay sharp, as Part 3 hits the 2025 TV schedule on February 13.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.