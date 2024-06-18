Mayor Of Kingstown’s Hugh Dillon Breaks Down His Intense Scene With Iris In Episode 3, And Why She Decided To Trust Ian With Her Secret
Of all people, why did she tell Ian?
Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription. Then make sure to catch new episodes as they air on the 2024 TV schedule every Sunday.
Secrets can be a currency in Kingstown, and they are quite literally the cause of life and death. In Iris’ case, she’s withholding a massive secret that caused quite the issue in Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown. While we might not know what it is yet, she did confide in Hugh Dillon’s character Ian, and the actor told CinemaBlend why.
Iris is known for making big decisions and bold moves for convoluted and mysterious reasons. In Episode 3, she was arrested, and to get out she needed to give her fingerprints. She refused to do it, and she wouldn't tell anyone why, including Jeremy Renner's Mike. However, eventually, she told Ian after they shared a stern conversation, and Dillon explained the significance of her secret and why she did eventually tell him to me:
While it feels like Ian and Iris are strangers because they haven’t spent much time together across the show’s three seasons, they are deeply connected. They both have strong relationships with Mike, and they are some of the most important people in the Mayor’s life. Plus, in the Season 2 finale, Ian really came through to save Iris, which Dillon explained while he went through his character’s thought process during this scene:
Continuing to explain his own character’s mindset, as well as the thought process Iris was probably having because of it, Dillon told me that if she didn’t tell Ian this secret it would cause more harm than good. He explained:
Dillon went on to say that this was 100% Iris’ decision and that Ian hoped she could find it in her to trust him. As the actor said:
Between Mike dealing with the death of his mom, Kyle being a new dad, the ongoing issues of the poisonings and car explosions in the KPD parking lot and a funeral, Iris’ mystery is another ongoing issue that will need to be solved. Luckily, she didn’t keep it to herself to let trouble brew further.
I think it’s a good thing Ian knows. Hopefully, while she said not to tell Mike, Ian is able to help her out, bring Renner’s character into the fold somehow, and maybe they’ll be able to resolve the issue that caused her to not want to give up her prints.
Only time will tell, and we’ll find out more when Mayor of Kingstown returns for a new episode on Paramount+ this Sunday.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
