Mayor Of Kingstown’s Hugh Dillon Breaks Down His Intense Scene With Iris In Episode 3, And Why She Decided To Trust Ian With Her Secret

Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription . Then make sure to catch new episodes as they air on the 2024 TV schedule every Sunday.

Secrets can be a currency in Kingstown, and they are quite literally the cause of life and death. In Iris’ case, she’s withholding a massive secret that caused quite the issue in Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown. While we might not know what it is yet, she did confide in Hugh Dillon’s character Ian, and the actor told CinemaBlend why.

Iris is known for making big decisions and bold moves for convoluted and mysterious reasons. In Episode 3, she was arrested, and to get out she needed to give her fingerprints. She refused to do it, and she wouldn't tell anyone why, including Jeremy Renner's Mike. However, eventually, she told Ian after they shared a stern conversation, and Dillon explained the significance of her secret and why she did eventually tell him to me:

You have to convince her, because she doesn't want to give up her prints. Because there is a horrific secret behind this that could, you know, [change] everything. And that's something that we don't know about Iris. And so only Ian knows it, and he's trying to convince her that and remind her that ‘Look you can fucking trust me. We're not strangers.’

While it feels like Ian and Iris are strangers because they haven’t spent much time together across the show’s three seasons, they are deeply connected. They both have strong relationships with Mike, and they are some of the most important people in the Mayor’s life. Plus, in the Season 2 finale, Ian really came through to save Iris, which Dillon explained while he went through his character’s thought process during this scene:

We're not strangers, because he reminds her, ‘You remember, there was somebody on that fucking hill? So you didn't even see me last year. There was somebody on that fucking hill, when Milo and those gangsters had you and you were gonna die. Somebody fucking shot. Hello!?’ You know, Mike, trusts me, he put me on that hill, you know?

Continuing to explain his own character’s mindset, as well as the thought process Iris was probably having because of it, Dillon told me that if she didn’t tell Ian this secret it would cause more harm than good. He explained:

So it's reminding her that ‘You can trust me, and you know, you have to trust me and for Mike and for yourself. And, if you don't, this is going to fucking blow up everything for everybody.’

Dillon went on to say that this was 100% Iris’ decision and that Ian hoped she could find it in her to trust him. As the actor said:

Trust is just such a rare commodity in the show.

Read More Of Our Exclusive Mayor Of Kingstown Coverage (Image credit: Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount) ‘I Had To Interject Things That Are Happening In My Life:’ Jeremy Renner Candidly Told Me How His Injuries Impacted His Mayor Of Kingstown Character

Between Mike dealing with the death of his mom , Kyle being a new dad, the ongoing issues of the poisonings and car explosions in the KPD parking lot and a funeral, Iris’ mystery is another ongoing issue that will need to be solved. Luckily, she didn’t keep it to herself to let trouble brew further.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think it’s a good thing Ian knows. Hopefully, while she said not to tell Mike, Ian is able to help her out, bring Renner’s character into the fold somehow, and maybe they’ll be able to resolve the issue that caused her to not want to give up her prints.

Only time will tell, and we’ll find out more when Mayor of Kingstown returns for a new episode on Paramount+ this Sunday.