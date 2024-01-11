'Mean Girls' Video Interviews With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Angourie Rice And More
Get in loser, the "Mean Girls" cast is here to spill on all the behind-the-scenes details.
Get in loser, the "Mean Girls" cast is here to spill on all their favorite iconic lines, behind-the-scenes details, and even how Harry Styles almost got a part. Creator Tina Fey, who also returns as "Ms. Norbury" is joined by cast members Reneé Rapp (”Regina George”), Christopher Briney (”Aaron Samuels”), Angourie Rice (”Cady Heron”), Auli’i Cravalho (”Janis ‘Imi’ike”), Jaquel Spivey (”Damian Hubbard”), Avantika (”Karen Shetty”) and Bebe Wood ("Gretchen Wieners”) as well as Directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro / Favorite OG Lines Tease
00:24 - Reneé Rapp On Regina George's Physicality
01:16 - Jaquel Spivey On Bringing A New Damian To Life
01:56 - Auli’i Cravalho's Reaction To Janis's Queerness In The Remake
02:41 - 'Mean Girls' Cast Members On Working With Tina Fey On Set
04:41 - 'Mean Girls' Directors Praise New Cast's Take On Classic Characters
04:14 - Tina Fey On Returning As Ms. Norbury With Tim Meadows As Principal Duvall
05:01 - How Avantika Got Into Character As Karen
05:37 - Tina Fey Discusses Referencing Classic Lines While Keeping Jokes Fresh
06:35 - 'Mean Girls' Cast Members Recall Their Favorite OG Lines
07:47 - How Harry Styles Was Almost Cast, According To The Directors
08:45 - Tina Fey & Directors Discuss Adapting For The Stage And Screen (Again)
10:58 - Outro / Behind The Scenes Clips
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable