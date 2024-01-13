One Member Of The Cast Of Disney’s Wish Already Knows What The Disneyland Ride Should Look Like, And I Love It

Being cast in a Disney movie is a big deal for any actor, but while seeing a character you created come to life on the big screen is cool, when you do it for Disney, so much more is possible. A character in a Disney movie can come to life in a truly real sense through an attraction at Disney Parks. One member of the cast of Disney’s Wish says seeing her character at Disneyland would be a dream come true.

I had the opportunity to speak with Angelique Cabral, the voice of near villain Queen Amaya in Wish, ahead of the announcement that Wish will be released on digital platforms on January 23. I asked her about the possibility of seeing Queen Amaya at Disneyland, and she revealed that she’s a huge fan of the theme park, which has been a special place to her since her first trip there as a child. She explained…

I was raised by a single mom. I think the first time we could afford to go I think I was six or seven. She like saved her money to buy us tickets. And it was like a big, big big deal. And my cousin Edie who I grew up with, she was almost like my aunt but Edie McClurg, she is a big voice-over actress and so we stayed at Edie’s house and then we drove to Disneyland and I remember the first time I went was for New Year's Eve and it was so special. So to me, it's full circle because I grew up in Disney has always been special and it's always been a place for me and my mom especially. There's magic there, and I take my kids at least two or three times a year. I'm obsessed with it.

As somebody who is also obsessed with Disneyland and makes a living writing about it, I get it. It’s a pretty wonderful place, and to see the different ways that characters from your favorite movies come to life is truly incredible. Many creators have had emotional reactions to seeing their characters at Disneyland.

It sounds like Cabral has already given some thought to how Wish would work as a ride at Disneyland. She even knows what the ride vehicle should look like. She told me…

To me watching the movie I'm like, this is a ride. What are we even talking about? To me, it's like going to be like a Peter Pan or Snow White or Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. One of those where you hop in the star. I want it to be like a little star buggy. And you ride through the things and you go through and you see the chickens doing that whole chicken number. It’s a no-brainer, but listen, I don't run the theme parks. Are you kidding me? [It would be] a dream come true, would be the best thing ever to have this as a ride somewhere in Disney.

Honestly? I love this and I want to ride it. A classic storybook dark ride, but with all the modern trimmings, something like the recently renovated Snow White’s Enchanted Wish would be perfect for an attraction based on the film and could become one of the best Disneyland attractions overnight. And yes, a scene that includes dozens of audio-animatronic dancing chickens, or, let’s be honest, a few audio-animatronics, augmented by screens (maybe in 3D?) would be awesome.

At this point, the odds of seeing an upcoming Disney World attraction based on Wish are probably pretty long. The movie wasn’t a massive blockbuster hit, which is often necessary to get a piece of coveted Disney Parks land, but the same could be said of Encanto. That movie didn’t find its audience until it was released for people to watch at home, and Disney has teased the possibility of an Encanto attraction coming to Walt Disney World as recently as last year.

We’ll have to see what happens when Wish becomes available for more people to see. The movie hits digital platforms on January 23 and will be released on 4K/Blu-ray on March 12. A Disney+ release date hasn’t been revealed.