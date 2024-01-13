One Member Of The Cast Of Disney’s Wish Already Knows What The Disneyland Ride Should Look Like, And I Love It
If Walt Disney Imagineering is ready to build a Wish ride, I know who they should call.
Being cast in a Disney movie is a big deal for any actor, but while seeing a character you created come to life on the big screen is cool, when you do it for Disney, so much more is possible. A character in a Disney movie can come to life in a truly real sense through an attraction at Disney Parks. One member of the cast of Disney’s Wish says seeing her character at Disneyland would be a dream come true.
I had the opportunity to speak with Angelique Cabral, the voice of near villain Queen Amaya in Wish, ahead of the announcement that Wish will be released on digital platforms on January 23. I asked her about the possibility of seeing Queen Amaya at Disneyland, and she revealed that she’s a huge fan of the theme park, which has been a special place to her since her first trip there as a child. She explained…
As somebody who is also obsessed with Disneyland and makes a living writing about it, I get it. It’s a pretty wonderful place, and to see the different ways that characters from your favorite movies come to life is truly incredible. Many creators have had emotional reactions to seeing their characters at Disneyland.
It sounds like Cabral has already given some thought to how Wish would work as a ride at Disneyland. She even knows what the ride vehicle should look like. She told me…
Honestly? I love this and I want to ride it. A classic storybook dark ride, but with all the modern trimmings, something like the recently renovated Snow White’s Enchanted Wish would be perfect for an attraction based on the film and could become one of the best Disneyland attractions overnight. And yes, a scene that includes dozens of audio-animatronic dancing chickens, or, let’s be honest, a few audio-animatronics, augmented by screens (maybe in 3D?) would be awesome.
At this point, the odds of seeing an upcoming Disney World attraction based on Wish are probably pretty long. The movie wasn’t a massive blockbuster hit, which is often necessary to get a piece of coveted Disney Parks land, but the same could be said of Encanto. That movie didn’t find its audience until it was released for people to watch at home, and Disney has teased the possibility of an Encanto attraction coming to Walt Disney World as recently as last year.
We’ll have to see what happens when Wish becomes available for more people to see. The movie hits digital platforms on January 23 and will be released on 4K/Blu-ray on March 12. A Disney+ release date hasn’t been revealed.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
