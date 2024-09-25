Murder In A Small Town Star Rossif Sutherland Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Particularly Excited’ About Fox’s New Drama Before Kristin Kreuk Was Cast
Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk star in Fox's newest crime drama.
A new kind of crime drama has arrived on Fox in the 2024 TV schedule with Murder in a Small Town, starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. Based on the novel series by L.R. Wright, the show follows newly-arrived police chief Karl Alberg (Sutherland) and local librarian Cassandra Lee (Kreuk) as they connect and end up investigating crime together. James Cromwell has a key guest role in the 90-minute premiere event, but the show really relies on the chemistry between the two lead stars. When they spoke with CinemaBlend, Sutherland revealed that he originally wasn't hooked on the idea of starring.
With his arrival on Fox, Rossif Sutherland is starring on the network that was the longtime home of his brother Kiefer Sutherland on 24. When I spoke with him and Kreuk ahead of the premiere of Murder in a Small Town about the audition process, he shared:
Crime is one of the most popular genres in television, and Sutherland had played enough detectives over the years of his career that playing a police chief just didn't immediately grab his interest. Murder in a Small Town certainly isn't another take on the nine-show Law & Order universe or NCIS, and its setting in the small coastal town of Gibsons in Canada sets it apart further from others in the genre.
Fortunately, Sutherland decided to do the audition to play Karl despite not loving auditions via Zoom, and it was enough to win him the role. He went on to share what really piqued his interest leading up to Kristin Kreuk landing the role of Cassandra:
As anybody who caught the pilot when it aired on Fox on September 24 (or streams it via a Hulu subscription) can vouch, Murder in a Small Town really needs both leads turning in solid performances for the premise to work. The team behind the scenes found the person they were looking for in Kristin Kreuk as leading lady, and the Smallville alum shared with CinemaBlend how she didn't have a conventional audition:
Chemistry reads aren't uncommon for the casting of leads in a new show, whether that's to build a romantic dynamic like the one between Karl and Cassandra on Murder in a Small Town or a decidedly platonic one like on Brilliant Minds. If it sounds somewhat ridiculous that matching a pair of actors can happen over a Zoom call, then the MIAST stars would agree! Rossif Sutherland chimed in:
Challenges of a two-dimensional chemistry read aside, Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland clearly found a dynamic that works for what producers were looking for. Kreuk, who agreed with her co-star about the "absurdity" of doing the read over Zoom, summed up the experience:
Murder in a Small Town premiered on Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET and will air in the same time slot next week, before the new drama switches to airing at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. Be sure to keep tuning in to see Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk in their new roles after the unconventional audition process. If you prefer streaming to watching live on Fox, the series will be available streaming on Hulu moving forward.
