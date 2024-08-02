My Adventures With Superman’s Showrunners Share When They Learned About The Season 3 Renewal, But I’m Especially Excited By How Long They See The Show Going

Earlier this month, My Adventures with Superman Season 2 concluded its run on the 2024 TV schedule, and frankly, it felt like “My Adventures with Supergirl” could have served as a series finale. Fortunately, that’s not the case, because it was announced in June that My Adventures with Superman will return for Season 3. While chatting with CinemaBlend, Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, who serve as the DC TV show’s showrunners alongside Josie Campbell, shared with us when they learned Season 3 would happen, but I’m especially excited by how long they envision this series going.

My Adventures With Superman’s Showrunners Learned About Season 3 Way After Season 2 Was Finished

Our own Sean O’Connell got to speak with the showrunning trio, as well as actors Alice Lee, Ishmel Said and Kiana Madeira, while at San Diego Comic-Con, and he kicked things off by asking Jake Wyatt when he and the My Adventures with Superman team found out they’d be back for another season. The writer/co-executive producer answered:

We found out Season 3 was happening well after we’d written that finale, so we were kind of hedging our bets. We were just making sure the show was going to work and be satisfying to our audience, whether or not we got a new season. Fortunately, the stuff we’re doing for Season 3 is stuff we’ve been talking about since 2018, so we’re not going to have to hard pivot, we’re not going to have to change or retcon anything. We’re ready to go, but you’re correct, we did write that finale for just in case.

It was wise for Wyatt, Clogher and Campbell to go the more cautious route with My Adventures with Superman’s Season 2 finale. After all, although the show received a two-season order back in 2021, the show could have ended after just 20 episodes, whether it’s because Adult Swim cancelled it or DC Studios decided it didn’t want to invest more resources into it. But clearly My Adventures with Superman has friends in high places, so these versions on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Kara Zor-El will continue getting to protect the people of Metropolis.

My Adventures With Superman's Showrunners Hope The Series Goes Into Season 4 And 'Possibly Beyond'

It’s also nice to hear that plans for Season 3 have been thought up for more than half a decade, as opposed to Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clogher and Josie Campbell having to start writing from scratch once they learned Season 3 was a go. But if these three have their way, My Adventures with Superman will score an additional season afterwards, if not several more. As Clogher explained:

When Jake and I originally pitched the show, I think in 2018, if I’m not mistaken, we [painted] the broad strokes of Season 1 with Season 2, and then there was always thoughts for Season 3, 4 and possibly beyond. I think between us, there’s definitely enough juice in the tank for four seasons to complete a full arc.

It will likely be a long time before we learn if Season 4 is in the cards or if Adult Swim and/or DC Studios decide not to keep My Adventures with Superman going. For the sake of letting the writers’ creative vision be fully realized, my fingers are crossed that the series keeps going for at least that long, but as someone who’s been a fan of this take on the Superman mythology since the beginning, I obviously won’t complain if it ends up running into Season 5, if not longer.

As far as Season 3 goes, concept art shown at the My Adventures with Superman’s SDCC panel revealed that Season 3 will introduce the Conner Kent version of Superboy and see Hank Henshaw transform into Cyborg Superman, something I’d hoped would happen. It was also teased in the Season 2 finale that Amanda Waller is on the run, and Lex Luthor and Slade Wilson are now allied, with the former starting LexCorp and looking like he’ll finally go bald in Season 3.

We may be in the dark on when My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will arrive, but the good news is that the first two seasons can easily be streamed with a Max subscription. We’ll pass along any major updates that come along as part of our coverage of upcoming DC TV shows.