Now That My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Is Officially Happening, I Need This Man Of Steel Villain To Cause Trouble For Clark, Lois And Jimmy

2023 was an outstanding year to be a Superman fan, and that’s continued to be the case in 2024. In addition to James Gunn’s Superman movie filming and Superman & Lois Season 4 getting ready to debut the show’s final episodes later this year on The CW, My Adventures with Superman is continuing its run on Adult Swim. Season 2 is about to hit the halfway point on the 2024 TV schedule, and for fans who were worried that this show might end in just a few weeks, don’t worry, as it was announced at the Annecy Film Festival that Season 3 is on the way. With this delightful news out in the open, I’m hoping the third batch of episodes will introduce one of the Man of Steel’s most well-known villains to cause trouble for Clark, Lois and Jimmy: Bizarro.

My Adventures with Superman has done a tremendous job so far of putting unique spins on Superman villains like Parasite, Mister Mxyzptlk, Livewire, Silver Banshee and Atomic Skull, as well as villains who usually aren’t directly affiliated with the superhero, like Deathstroke and Heat Wave. Then, of course, there are the two greatest members of Superman’s rogues gallery: Lex Luthor, who’s partnered with Amanda Waller on Task Force X, and Brainiac, who was teed up in the Season 1 finale with a mysterious Kryptonian warrior. While I do look forward to seeing more from these two in particular, I’m also hoping that Season 3 gives some time for Bizarro to shine.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Bizarro has been a part of the Superman mythology since being introduced in 1958’s Superboy #68 by Otto Binder and George Papp. The character’s origins vary between hailing from Bizarro World or being created by Lex Luthor in a lab, depending on the continuity. Either way, there are two traits that make Bizarro stand out: one, his opposite speech pattern, i.e. saying “goodbye” as “hello,” “bad” as “good,” etc, and boasting certain powers that are the reverse of Superman’s, like freeze vision and flame breath.

It would be great to see how My Adventures with Superman adapts Bizarro in a way where he’s faithful to the source material, but also stands out in major ways from past depictions. This would also give Jack Quaid, who voices this take on Superman, an opportunity to stretch his comedy muscles, as you can’t have anyone else but him voicing Bizarro. After all, it’s become common for an actor playing Superman in a movie or TV show to also bring Bizarro to life, like Tom Welling on Smallville, Tim Daly on Superman: The Animated Series and Tyler Hoechlin on Superman & Lois.

Of course, Quaid is no stranger to delivering laughs in an animated comedy series, as he voices Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is ending later this year and can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. With Bizarro, Quaid can deliver that trademark Bizarro dialogue in a way that sounds amusing, but then also convey the danger of this character when he truly gets enraged. I don’t expect Bizarro to end up being My Adventures with Superman Season 3’s main antagonist, but he deserves to be showcased in at least one episode or, better yet, thrown in as a supporting villain for the season.

If Bizarro does indeed end up being added to the lineup of My Adventures with Superman Season 3 lineup, we’ll let you know. Until then, stream the entirety of Season 1 and all the Season 2 episodes released so far with your Max subscription.