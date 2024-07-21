My Adventures With Superman’s Kara Has Officially Become Supergirl, But I’m Worried About The Two Threats Awaiting Her And Clark In Season 3

Warning: SPOILER alert for the My Adventures with Superman episode “My Adventures with Supergirl” are ahead!

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has finished its run on the 2024 TV schedule, and as the title “My Adventures with Supergirl” clearly indicates, this finale saw Kara Zor-El officially becoming the Girl of Steel. To be fair, we’ve known this was coming since the Season 2 trailer came out, and Kara officially entered the picture in “Most Eligible Superman” following multiple teases as the mysterious Kryptonian warrior by Brainiac’s side. But now, like her cousin Kal-El/Clark Kent, she’s a full-fledged superhero, and just in time too, because two threats have been set up for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 that have me concerned.

How Kara Became Supergirl

At the end of “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!”, Clark and Kara were incapacitated by the Kryptonite-powered Metallos that Brainiac had taken control of from Lex Luthor. The good news is that some of their former adversaries, including Livewire and Heatwave, arrived to save them, and John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel, prevented Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Ron Troupe from being killed. The bad news is by the time Clark and Kara made it aboard Brainiac’s ship to shut him down, the robotic menace (who revealed he was responsible for Krypton’s destruction) activated the Eradicator Override, which brainwashed Kara and directed her to kill her cousin.

Instead of trying to defeat Kara through brute force, Clark instead enveloped her in a hug and used love to try and coax her true personality back to the surface. Lois and Jimmy joined in on the hug, and when Brainiac attempted to get her to “comply,” she overcame the Eradicator Override and pushed Brainiac’s ship towards Earth’s sun with Clark. But their adversary had one last trick up his sleeve: activating the Black Zero protocol, which infused him and his ship with synthesized Kryptonite.

Willing to sacrifice himself in order to kill Clark and Kara because they destroyed his dream of reviving the Kryptonian Empire, Brainiac them with a giant Kryptonite energy blast, and had this happened anywhere else, that might have spelled the end for him. However, because they were so close to a yellow sun, which is what gives them their powers, they were able to quickly heal from the Kryptonite poisoning.

Kara and Clark flew back to Brainiac’s ship, and as the former’s armor transformed into her Supergirl costume, she flew at her former adoptive father and destroyed his body right as he nicked her face with a Kryptonite blade. Holding Brainiac’s mainframe in her hand, she watched it turned from green to black, thus ending bringing an end to his reign of terror.

What Awaits Clark And Kara In Season 3

After sleeping for a few days, Kara fully recovered from the fight with Brainiac, met Clark’s adoptive parents and began her new life on Earth with him, Lois and Jimmy. Between that and Lois deciding to stay at The Daily Planet rather than accept the job Vicki Vale offered her at The Gotham Gazette, the My Adventures with Superman Season 2 ended on a positive note… well, mostly. The closing montage in “My Adventures with Supergirl” did tease that there’s some trouble set up for the heroes in Season 3, which was announced last month.

First, a news report mentions that Amanda Waller is “still at large.” While it’s not specified why the authorities are after her, I presume it’s because the Metallos being taken over on Brainiac shined a light on Task Force X’s controversial actions. It’s also likely she’s in trouble for using her Human Defense Corps to place Metropolis under martial law. Still, Waller’s not one to give up this easily, so I’m preparing for her to resurface in Season 3 with a new plan to deal with the aliens on Earth, whether they’re good or bad.

Additionally, after running away from the battle in Metropolis after the Metallos were wrested from his control, Lex Luthor resurfaced at the end of the episode admiring the new Lexcorp headquarters with Slade Wilson by his side. That pairing is strange considering that in “Olsen’s Eleven,” Slade took delight in the perceived failure of Luthor’s robots, and then looked disappointed when Amanda Waller gave the young scientist unlimited resources to continue his project.

Perhaps with Waller in the wind, Slade felt working for Luthor was his next best professional opportunity, so they reached an arrangement and now Slade is Luthor’s bodyguard. Whatever the circumstances behind them teaming up, you can bet that they’ll be up to no good in Season 3; especially Luthor, because you know he’s mad about both the public respecting Superman again and that there’s another Kryptonian superhero flying around.

We’ll see just how much trouble Amanda Waller, Lex Luthor, Slade Wilson and any other villains, both new and established, cause whenever My Adventures with Superman Season 3 starts airing. Until then, you can re-watch the first two seasons with a Max subscription or see what other upcoming DC TV shows are slated.