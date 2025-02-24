Suits LA’s Premiere Delivered A Big Twist For Lex Scott Davis’ Character, But The Actress Told Us Why She Was ‘Not Surprised’ By This Move

Warning: SPOILERS for the Suits LA episode "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday" are ahead!

If you’ve watched Suits, be when it was airing on USA Network or getting in on the show as it blew up on Netflix, you know that show was packed with conflicts and changing allegiances. One minute two of the starring characters might be the best of friends, and the next they’d be at odds over some kind of disagreement or revelation. Suits LA certainly wasted no time doing that with its premiere episode on the 2025 TV schedule, but in an interesting twist, Erica Rollins, played by Lex Scott Davis, ended up siding with Stephen Amell’s Ted Black rather than Josh McDermitt’s Stuart Lane. While this move may have surprised some, if not most viewers, Davis explained to CinemaBlend why she didn’t feel that way when she first read the scene.

Yes, rather than agree to serve as Stuart’s mole within Ted Black’s law firm in exchange for a cushy job over at a different law firm, Erica instead decided to stay loyal to Ted given his longtime faith in her. I asked Lex Scott Davis how she reacted upon reading this in the Suits LA pilot script, and she answered:

You know, I'm actually not surprised by her sticking around. I knew that she was loyal. I knew that she was fighting for something, and her and Ted might not always see eye to eye, but I also believe that he sees her and her value and for who she truly is in the workspace. So when things were were being pulled apart, I honestly believe it was a no brainer for Erica to stick around. I know we played with ‘will she or won't she’ a little bit and how we presented it, but I'm not surprised that she's stuck by him.

The first chunk of Suits LA’s first episode (which is also streamable with a Peacock subscription) saw Ted finally signing an agreement to merge the law firm he and Stuart had been running together for over a decade with the firm run by Samantha, Ted’s former romantic partner. However, after a night of celebrating with Stuart, Ted was awoken by a phone call from Bryan Greenberg’s Rick Dodsen informing him that Stuart had taken every senior member of every department except sports and entertainment with him over to Samantha’s law firm. Stuart hid this option in the agreement that Ted signed as revenge for his former friend badmouthing him during the merger talks.

Adding insult to injury, Stuart called Eric and told her that if she stayed at Ted’s law firm and agreed to spy on him for six months, he’d bring him over to Samantha’s law firm and make her head of entertainment. But Erica ultimately turned down that offer and decided to stick with Ted. As Lex Scott Davis noted to me, Stephen Amell’s character saw her value stretching back to her first month t the firm. Back then, Stuart felt that they should only be giving her diverse clients, but Ted felt she could handle any kinds of clients thrown her way, and they’d see if she would sink or swim. Ted was sure it’d be the latter, saying, “I’d lay 100 to 1 this one swims, and I’d do it seven days a week and twice on Sundays.”

With that vote of confidence, Erica Rollins decided to stick with Ted Black amidst this messy separation, and now she’s the head of entertainment at this firm. That wasn’t always the plan, as originally Rick Dodsen was lined up for the job. However, not wanting to become as ruthless as Ted, and taking issue with him being willing to defend an actor accused of murder named Lester Thompson, Rick decided to join Stuart Lane at the other firm. With Rick now gone, Erica must now prove that she’s a better fit for the job even if he had stuck around.

We'll see how Erica Rollins does now in her new position and, in a change of pace for her, picking a side before knowing who's going to win.