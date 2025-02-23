'We Hit The Jackpot': Grosse Pointe Garden Society EP Hyped The Cast's Chemistry For NBC's New Murder Mystery, And I Get It After Watching The Premiere

NBC is adding a layer of mystery to its new Sunday night lineup in the 2025 TV schedule with the series premiere of Grosse Point Garden Society. Starring Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, and more, the show features a suburban garden club with a lot more under the surface than just roots. Executive producer Casey Kyber spoke with CinemaBlend about what sets the show apart before its debut on NBC and availability to stream with a Peacock subscription, and a lot goes down to the stacked cast.

And if you caught my "roots" mention, I just couldn't help it after I was able to watch the pilot before the NBC premiere on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET, and there are plant puns aplenty. I was excited to try out the series after speaking with EP Casey Kyber at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where she nailed down the tone of the series between drama, comedy, and mystery. She shared:

It's definitely a mix of all of those things. It is heartfelt, it's emotional, it's relatable. It's darkly comedic. It has a big murder mystery to it, and I think that's part of what makes it special. Also the co-creators, Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, worked on Good Girls, and I think that show had very much that same blend. It's what they do best. We're excited to just continue that, because it's much like real life. You know, when something happens to someone in real life, it often is intercut with humor.

If you were a fan of NBC's Good Girls before its unceremonious cancellation – whether or not you're on board with Annie's series finale fate – the team behind the scenes for the suburban crime dramedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman is bringing Grosse Pointe Garden Society to primetime. (If you're in the mood, Good Girls is streaming now with a Netflix subscription.)

The trailer (seen below) for GPGS certainly leans into the dark comedy of the mystery, with the four core members of the garden club getting mixed up in a murder, complete with scandal and and a healthy dose of mischief. The perfection of their corner of suburbia pales in comparison to what looks like some messy relationships, and what would a murder mystery be without some extra mess? And of course there are bound to be laughs with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Night Court actress Melissa Fumero as a lead.

But Fumero isn't the only highlight for humor of the new show, and this is no sitcom. I won't get into spoilers ahead of the NBC premiere, but I can safely say that the relationships – well-established and new – of the show's world are a big part of what hooked me as I was watching Grosse Pointe Garden Society, and the executive producer's comments about the cast's chemistry made so much sense in hindsight. Casey Kyber said:

We just wanted to find the best actors that also had great chemistry with one another, and I think we hit the jackpot with our cast. They are top to bottom so talented, so nice. They immediately were like best friends in real life. They had dinner the first night, they got along, and I think that chemistry really shows on screen. And we also wanted to show people from different walks of life in terms of the characters. This is a suburban American show, they all are representing a different viewpoint. Their acting doesn't necessarily [reflect] their true lives, but I think they all get to bring something different to the table.

The actors' "true lives" presumably don't involve covering up any murders! In all seriousness, the EP only had high praise for the stars of the show, and the trailer teases some of what to expect. And fair warning – Aja Naomi King definitely isn't playing her Lessons in Chemistry character and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Amy would need a lot of drinks before acting like Melissa Fumero's new character in the footage. Take a look:

Tune in to NBC on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET for the series premiere of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, or stream next day on Peacock. NBC is kicking off an all-new lineup on Sunday night, starting with The Americas, narrated by Tom Hanks and scored by Hans Zimmer, at 8 p.m. ET; followed by the series premiere of Suits LA with at least one surprising character at 9 p.m. ET; and finally closing out with some murder, mischief, and mulch with GPGS.