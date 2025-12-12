Hailee Steinfeld Announced Her Pregnancy With A Sweet Video, And She's Already Getting Love From The MCU

Wedding bells rang for Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen earlier this year (with a star-studded group of guests), and it now turns out that the couple has even more to celebrate. The actress revealed that she's pregnant with their first child in a sweet and snowy video on social media, and she was quick to get support from celebrities, fans, and brands. My favorite might just be from a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alum.

Steinfeld, who has explained the #1 rule that made her summer 2025 wedding work as well as the key to be being married to an NFL player as a Hollywood star, shared a video on Instagram that demonstrated how well she and her athlete husband managed to keep the pregnancy a secret from prying eyes. Take a look:

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) A photo posted by on

How sweet is that? Sure, they filmed the video on a cold and gray day, but the parents-to-be are all smiles in it as they kiss and show off her baby bump, as well as her jacket reading "MOTHER" all over it. They swiftly received support online from Steinfeld's followers on social media, famous and otherwise.

Xochitl Gomez, who played America Chavez in the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before she won Dancing with the Stars, chimed in for her fellow Marvel vet. The comment section is also filled with support from a Game of Thrones star, a Modern Family actress, an NFL team account, and more. Take a look:

Xochitl Gomez : "Omggggggg im so happy for you two ♥️✨"

: "Omggggggg im so happy for you two ♥️✨" Sophie Turner: "Oh my god haileeeeeeeee ❤️❤️❤️"

"Oh my god haileeeeeeeee ❤️❤️❤️" Gigi Hadid: "Omg yaaaaaayyyy"

"Omg yaaaaaayyyy" Victoria's Secret: "Our eyes are sweating 🥹 🍼Congratulations!!"

"Our eyes are sweating 🥹 🍼Congratulations!!" Buffalo Bills: "Congratulations!! ❤️💙"

"Congratulations!! ❤️💙" Griffin Steinfeld: "Uncle Griff clocking in ❤️"

"Uncle Griff clocking in ❤️" Sarah Hyland: "😍😍😍😍😍"

Considering that Josh Allen's entire NFL career so far has been with the Buffalo Bills, it's no surprise that the team's official account dropped a comment on the reveal video. The NFL itself chimed in as well over on X (formerly known as Twitter) by reposting Steinfeld's video and adding this message:

Congratulations to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, who are expecting their first child together ❤️💙

Hailee Steinfeld hasn't shared any more details about her pregnancy on social media at the time of writing, nor has Josh Allen. The news does seem to explain the unique style that Steinfeld chose for the Governor's Awards back in November (via Instagram). The cut of the dress managed to completely hide her bump.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2024, and they tied the knot in May 2025. This is their first pregnancy, and they clearly have plenty of people already rooting for them. In fact, just an hour after Steinfeld shared the video on social media, it has already accumulated more than 1 million likes. Hopefully she and Josh Allen will continue getting nothing but support in their parenthood journey.