Walker Scobell Has A Great Idea For Who Logan Lerman Could Play In The Percy Jackson Series
This needs to happen.
The new season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is new on streaming this week, which marks the second time Rick Riordan’s book Sea of Monsters has been adapted. But last time, it was Logan Lerman playing the series’ title demigod character, and this time it’s Walker Scobell. It may be a different era for Percy Jackson, but I love Scobell’s idea for how to get Lerman into the new TV show.
Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman have linked up before, and Lerman has even called the 16-year-old actor a “friend” who he talks and texts with from “time to time.” So, how can we get these two to share the screen in Percy Jackson? Here’s what character Scobell would like to see Lerman take on:
Wouldn’t that be the best? Scobell was talking to Entertainment Tonight alongside co-stars Leah Jeffries (who plays Annabeth) and Daniel Diemer (who plays Percy’s half-brother Tyson), when he pitched the idea, and they were in full agreement. Triton is another one of their brothers (and another one of the sons of Poseidon) and the sea messenger god. When asked if he’s reached out to Lerman about his idea, Scobell said this:
It’s great to hear what Logan Lerman thinks about getting back into Rick Riordan’s beloved universe, so what’s the hold up? In the case of the book series, Triton doesn’t actually appear until the fifth book, The Last Olympian, which would mean we’d need to wait until Season 5 – unless the creators decide they want to introduce the character earlier.
It’s clearly a bit too early for the show to cast Percy Jackson, but I certainly hope that Scobell’s idea does end up happening when the time comes. Lerman has been supportive of the series since it was announced. Lerman was cast in the role when he was seventeen, and starred in two movies that came out in 2010 and 2013. We didn’t see more Percy Jackson movies, mostly due to the source material not being properly adapted. Riordan thought the decision to change the ages of the characters “alienate[d] the core audience”, but has said he had “nothing against the very talented actors”.
You can stream the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 right now with a Disney+ subscription and Hulu subscription, and look forward to new episodes on Wednesday.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
