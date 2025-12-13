Walker Scobell Has A Great Idea For Who Logan Lerman Could Play In The Percy Jackson Series

The new season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is new on streaming this week, which marks the second time Rick Riordan’s book Sea of Monsters has been adapted. But last time, it was Logan Lerman playing the series’ title demigod character, and this time it’s Walker Scobell. It may be a different era for Percy Jackson, but I love Scobell’s idea for how to get Lerman into the new TV show.

Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman have linked up before, and Lerman has even called the 16-year-old actor a “friend” who he talks and texts with from “time to time.” So, how can we get these two to share the screen in Percy Jackson? Here’s what character Scobell would like to see Lerman take on:

I think he has to play our brother Triton.

Wouldn’t that be the best? Scobell was talking to Entertainment Tonight alongside co-stars Leah Jeffries (who plays Annabeth) and Daniel Diemer (who plays Percy’s half-brother Tyson), when he pitched the idea, and they were in full agreement. Triton is another one of their brothers (and another one of the sons of Poseidon) and the sea messenger god. When asked if he’s reached out to Lerman about his idea, Scobell said this:

I did when I met him at the Hulu thing that we were both at. He did say he would definitely be up for that. And [would] be down to do something like that. I think it’d be really cool to have him. To film with him, especially a scene like that where like, we are brothers, not just like a random character, but it’s still kind of related to Percy. I don’t know, I think that’d be an awesome callback.

It’s great to hear what Logan Lerman thinks about getting back into Rick Riordan’s beloved universe, so what’s the hold up? In the case of the book series, Triton doesn’t actually appear until the fifth book, The Last Olympian, which would mean we’d need to wait until Season 5 – unless the creators decide they want to introduce the character earlier.

It’s clearly a bit too early for the show to cast Percy Jackson, but I certainly hope that Scobell’s idea does end up happening when the time comes. Lerman has been supportive of the series since it was announced. Lerman was cast in the role when he was seventeen, and starred in two movies that came out in 2010 and 2013. We didn’t see more Percy Jackson movies, mostly due to the source material not being properly adapted. Riordan thought the decision to change the ages of the characters “alienate[d] the core audience”, but has said he had “nothing against the very talented actors”.

You can stream the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 right now with a Disney+ subscription and Hulu subscription, and look forward to new episodes on Wednesday.