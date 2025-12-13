Rowan Atkinson’s Man Vs. Bee Gave Me Anxiety, But Critics Say Man Vs. Baby Goes In A ‘Completely Different Direction’
He's baaaaack!
Somehow three years have passed since Rowan Atkinson first introduced us to Trevor Bingley on Man Vs. Bee, and I’m still not over the anxiety it caused. Its cancellation after one season made sense (nine episodes of being bested by an insect was quite enough), but now he’s officially back in the follow-up series Man Vs. Baby. Critics watched the new series, which is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription, and it sounds like we may see a different side to our hapless hero.
Man Vs. Baby is limited to just four episodes on the 2025 TV schedule, but the runtime of each is about a half-hour, compared to its predecessor’s 10- to 20- minute episodes. In the end, this season runs about 2 hours, which is similar to Bee. Are we ready to jump into the reviews and read about more Trevor mishaps? Here goes nothing. Except, Chris Bennion of The Telegraph makes it sound like we may not have as much to worry about in this “unexpectedly lovely,” superior sequel. He rates it 4 out of 5 stars and says:
Joel Keller of Decider says to stream this one, because the stakes are raised with Trevor taking on a baby rather than a bee, and there’s so much more potential for heartwarming stories by setting this season around Christmas. Also, it’s hard to go wrong when Rowan Atkinson and William Davies are involved. Keller writes:
Carol Midgley of The Times (UK) gives Man Vs. Baby 4 stars out of 5, writing that on top of the story being “a hoot,” it also bucks the trend of portraying father figures as useless and incapable. Trevor may be clumsy and a bit gullible, but he’s well-meaning, resourceful and deeply loved. The critic says of the series:
Peter Gray of The AU Review gives the series 3 out of 5 stars, calling it “perfect for Christmas season streaming.” Rowan Atkinson’s newest adventure is full of inherent warmness and comedic universality, the critic says, writing:
It’s not a clean sweep for Man Vs. Baby, however, Rachel Aroesti of The Guardian rates the four episodes just 2 stars out of 5, calling it the “most trite Christmas show possible” that feels nothing like the Rowan Atkinson we know and love. The critic says:
It seems like Man Vs. Baby could have easily been a retread of Man Vs. Bee, with Trevor personifying Murphy’s Law for another two-hour block of screams (whether of delight or frustration I’ll leave up to you). While Man Vs. Bee was a must-watch, I’m glad to know Rowan Atkinson and William Davies are giving us something different this time around.
If this sounds like a series you want to check out, all four episodes hit the Netflix schedule on December 11 and can be streamed now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
