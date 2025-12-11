Star Trek's Bryan Fuller Shared One Of The Things He Loved Most About Working On The Franchise, And I Wish We Could Have More Of It

Star Trek: Voyager is one of my favorite series, mainly because it contains some of the absolute best and most WTF moments of Trek. Bryan Fuller was responsible for 20 of those episodes, some of which are considered the best in the series. Given that, CinemaBlend had to ask him about his favorite memories from working on the show, and after hearing his response, I wish the newer projects had more of this.

CinemaBlend's Nick Venable spoke with Fuller ahead of the release of his project on the 2025 movie schedule, Dust Bunny, and he discussed Trek with the famed writer. When asked about his favorite experiences with the franchise, the creative couldn't say enough, especially regarding how the show did two-parter episodes:

I would say, some of my favorite experiences on Star Trek: I loved 'Bride of Chaotica!' I loved the two-parters that we did on Voyager. Like, Next Generation, when they did a two-parter, the first one was great and the second one was always disappointing. It was rare that there was two that worked really well together, with the exception of 'All Good Things,' but that was really one movie and only became a two-parter in syndication.

Shots fired at Star Trek: The Next Generation, but given that it already receives so much praise and admiration for having some of the best Star Trek characters, I'm going to allow it. I can't remember many two-part episodes of TNG, except for the finale, which Fuller mentioned was initially made as a single episode and later split into two parts. Also, shoutout to Fuller for randomly throwing "Bride of Chaotica" into the conversation, though it's not a traditional two-parter in Star Trek.

I can remember many of Star Trek: Voyager's two-parters, some of which Bryan Fuller wrote. He talked about the difference in how they executed those episodes, and in the process, created some of the best Trek episodes of all time:

But our two-parters on Star Trek, whether it was 'The Killing Game,' or 'Year of Hell' or 'Equinox,' I thought were really just wonderful, rich storytelling that gave us an opportunity, and also me an opportunity as a student at that time in this world, learning so much that it was great to be a part of those things.

Annorax is near the top of my list for the best Voyager villains, and "Year Of Hell" is probably one of the most memorable two-parter episodes for me. It's good to know Bryan Fuller has as much appreciation for those episodes as fans do, though that's not surprising, since many of the show's writers and creatives are fans themselves.

I'd love for Star Trek to get back to doing two-parter episodes when new shows and seasons arrive during the 2026 TV schedule. However, I'm also aware that's a feat easier said than done.

Strange New Worlds managed to do a two-parter to bridge the gap between Seasons 2 and 3, but the impact of it was somewhat ruined thanks to the writer's strike delaying the season by a couple of years. As such, it's hard to judge that effort, as even the showrunners admitted Season 3 suffered from the constant start-and-stop nature of writing during that time.

Even so, doing a two-parter episode in the current climate, when new Star Trek episodes are longer, budgets are higher, and episode counts for seasons are much shorter, is a big ask. Change is the only constant when it comes to television, and it feels like things have changed rapidly since Voyager ended and the new generation of Trek began with Discovery.

That said, I still want to see it happen. A two-parter episode by today's Star Trek standards would practically be a movie, and as Paramount Skydance can attest to, we need those back. Plus, I just love the anticipation of being left on a cliffhanger, and I miss that feeling so badly. So, hopefully, the latest generation of Trek writers can figure out how to "Make it so," as Picard would say.

Star Trek: Voyager is available to stream on Paramount+, and with Robert Picardo returning as the EMH in the upcoming series Starfleet Academy, now is the perfect time to revisit the original series he starred in. I'm eager to see The Doctor return and teach a new generation of cadets, and would love to see how he'll adapt to a new generation and era of the Federation. I'd also love to see some more two-part episodes, too.