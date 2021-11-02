New Amsterdam Director Talks The Next Episode's 'Gorgeous' Beginning, Ryan Eggold Working With Babies And More
By Laura Hurley
Director Dinh Thai dished about what to expect with New Amsterdam's next episode!
New Amsterdam hasn’t held back from delivering formidable new obstacles to the characters in Season 4, ranging from their personal struggles to a ticking clock before moving across the ocean to the introduction of Dr. Veronica Fuentes as basically the opposite of Max Goodwin. The next new episode that will air on November 2, called “Harmony,” sounds like it will hit the ground running from the very beginning to tell new stories, and director Dinh Thai previewed just what’s in store with that beginning, as well as other elements of working on the show, including the story behind Ryan Eggold working with the babies who play Luna.
Dinh Thai returned to New Amsterdam for “Harmony” after directing what turned out to be the Season 2 finale after Season 2 came to its early ending. A veteran of NBC’s Emerging Director Program, he was invited back to the hit medical drama, and he spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the next episode about how it begins. The promo for the episode reveals an ambulance crash, and Thai revealed what it was like filming on location in New York City:
Even though much of New Amsterdam takes place – of course – at New Amsterdam itself, Max does his best for the people of the city, which sometimes involves hitting the streets of Manhattan to try and do good. Or, in the occasional unfortunate situation, experience an ambulance crash, as fans will undoubtedly remember from the end of Season 1. Another ambulance crash is on the way in this episode, after the stage is set with a first scene that has an unexpected production backstory. When I noted that New York City itself is in a way a character on New Amsterdam, Dinh Thai said:
Not every episode of New Amsterdam starts with this kind of teaser, which sounds like it will take full advantage of the show’s New York setting, both in-show and from a production standpoint. Not all shows are fortunate enough to film in a place like New York City, and get to show off the city in the process to flesh out the world of the characters and their stories. Dinh Thai continued:
Of course, directing a series that is four seasons in means working with a group of actors who have been embodying their characters for years, and “Harmony” was Dinh Thai’s return to New Amsterdam. Still, New Amsterdam in Season 4 is very different from New Amsterdam Season 2 thanks to everything that happened in the intense third season, and the director shared what it was like to work with the cast… including the unique way that star Ryan Eggold helped out with the twins playing Max’s daughter:
Babies can’t exactly be directed to hit their marks and follow scripts the same way that adults can, but Ryan Eggold has apparently found the way to work with the twins who play Max’s daughter. Although Luna was at the center of some drama in Season 3 thanks to Georgia’s parents wanting custody of their granddaughter, she’s been an adorable addition to Season 4, and evidently fans have Ryan Eggold to thank for helping out with the real-life babies. Director Dinh Thai elaborated:
While Max and Luna have been fun together as father and daughter, one character who has been distinctly less fun for most of the characters is Dr. Veronica Fuentes, played by Michelle Forbes. Fuentes is a pretty fun villain to hate and for Max and Co. to go up against, but by all accounts, Forbes herself has been a great addition to the cast. Dinh Thai spoke about his experience with directing her for New Amsterdam:
Fortunately for fans, the wait to see what’s next for Max and the rest is almost at an end. The “Harmony” episode of New Amsterdam airs on Tuesday, November 2 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following a new episode of La Brea at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more on New Amsterdam, and be sure to check out the promo for a look at what to expect!
New Amsterdam is one of a number of medical dramas that returned to television in the 2021-2022 TV season, but certainly the only one that is counting down the episodes until seemingly sending two major characters across an ocean to start a new life together in a new country. That said, a lot can go sideways for Sharpwin as Season 4 continues, and fans may not want to prepare to say bon voyage to Max and Helen just yet in the fall TV season.
