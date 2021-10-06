'No Time To Die' Interviews With Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch And More
By Mike Reyes , Jeff McCobb
Watch the cast and director chat about their new James Bond film.
No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Billy Magnussen, Léa Seydoux and director/writer Cary Joji Fukunaga discuss their new James Bond film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. They talk about Craig’s legacy as 007, what sets this era apart from Bonds of the past, how they constructed his final sendoff with No Time To Die and more.
Video Interview Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:35 - Rami Malek on what makes Safin the deadliest Bond villain
- 01:45 - How Cary Joji Fukunaga borrowed from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service for No Time To Die
- 03:05 - Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch on having two 007s in No Time To Die
- 05:03 - The No Time To Die cast reflects on Daniel Craig’s Bond legacy
- 07:30 - Rami Malek on the rumors that he is the new Dr. No
- 08:22 - Jeffrey Wright on the honor of being the longest incarnation of Felix Leiter
- 09:20 - Léa Seydoux on why Dr. Madeleine Swann is unlike any other Bond girl
- 10:34 - What Daniel Craig drank to celebrate his last wrap as Bond
- 11:10 - Would Lashana Lynch come back for a Nomi spinoff?
- 12:00 - How A View To A Kill inspired Cary Joji Fukunaga for No Time To Die
- 12:52 - Léa Seydoux on shooting the dramatic conclusion of No Time To Die
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.