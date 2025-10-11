How Conan O’Brien Surprised If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’s Director On Set: ‘One Of The Greatest Pleasures Of Making The Film’

Conan O’Brien is known for bringing comedic and chaotic energy as a talk show host. However, he was called upon to flex some other creative muscles for the A24 film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Mary Bronsten’s latest feature is a cerebral (and harrowing) look at parenthood (specifically from the perspective of a struggling mother). On paper, this dramatic piece of work may not seem like the kind of project fans would imagine for O’Brien. Yet he’s phenomenal in it, and Bronstein told CinemaBlend how O’Brien surprised her.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – one of the most intriguing titles on the 2025 movie schedule – stars Rose Byrne as Linda, a therapist who’s contending with her ill daughter as well as other domestic duties. Conan O’Brien plays Linda’s therapist (who also just happens to be her colleague). When I spoke to Byrne and Mary Bronstein, I asked what it was like working with O’Brien, and Bronstein had nothing but praise for the iconic talk show host’s on-set preparedness:

He and I worked very closely together on that performance, but I can take no credit for it. It's all him, and it's him taking the role very seriously and bringing things to it that — yeah, the best thing that a filmmaker can experience is being on a set and an actor making a choice that surprises you, right? Because you prepare so much, and that's all you can ask for.

When it comes to this film, O’Brien gives a restrained performance, and he essentially serves as a straight man to Byrne. O’Brien’s casting is honestly a stroke of genius on Bronstein’s part, as the funnyman imbues his character with the necessary level of dry wit and serves as a grounding presence amid Linda’s tribulation. While O’Brien’s role may not be incredibly large, he makes the most of his screen time, and there was one particular scene he performed that left Bronstein impressed:

There's a monologue that he does in this film that I don't want to give away, but you know what I'm talking about. As I was writing that monologue, literally alone and by myself, I thought to myself, ‘I'm writing something that is unperformable, that is so didactic and so wordy and so — it's not performable. I'm going to have to work with whoever ends up getting this role to make it come to life. Not true with Mr. O'Brien. Word for word, off the page, he performs this monologue. One of the greatest pleasures of making the film was watching that happen.

Having witnessed the soliloquy for myself, I can further confirm that Conan O’Brien delivers it effortlessly. If anything, O’Brien’s latest role further solidifies the fact that he’s a performer of many talents and great range. He can perform comedic and dramatic roles in live-action films and lend his voice-acting skills to animated films (which is likely why he was cast in Toy Story 5 ) . And, of course, O’Brien is one of the all-time great hosts, as he was stellar at the Oscars earlier this year and has been tapped by the Academy to host again in 2026.

Speaking of the Oscars, it would be lovely to see O’Brien receive a bit of love during awards season this year. He’s certainly deserving of praise and, even if he doesn’t receive any major accolades, I’m still excited by the prospect of him continuing to spread his wings as a dramatic actor. O’Brien is responsible for some unforgettable late-night TV moments and, now, I’d love to see him expand his footprint within the history of cinema.

Check out Conan O’Brien’s work in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, which is now playing in select theaters ahead of its nationwide release on October 24. Also, be sure to read up on upcoming A24 movies.