Maximus Shots Fired: Someone Asked Russell Crowe About Gladiator II, And He Did Not Hold Back

It took over 20 years for Ridley Scott to do it but, in 2024, he finally marked the release of the long-discussed Gladiator II. A sequel to Scott’s historical drama released in 2000, the film mostly highlights new characters played by franchise newcomers. With that, one person who doesn’t appear in the movie is Russell Crowe, who’s still well known for his performance as the courageous (and now-deceased) Maximus. In the movie, the Roman general says what he feels, and Crowe is now sharing his brutally honest thoughts on Scott’s sequel.

While it was pretty much a given that Crowe wouldn’t reprise Maximus (the role that won him the Academy Award for Best Actor), he still received plenty of Gladiator II questions ahead of the film’s release. Considering Crowe’s affiliation with the film duology, I wondered how he felt about the sequel. He recently revealed those sentiments during an interview with Triple J, which was shared to Instagram. To put it mildly, Crowe isn't pleased with the movie for a few reasons:

I think the recent sequel that, you know, we don’t have to name out loud is a really unfortunate example of, even the people in that engine room not actually understanding what made that first one special. It wasn’t the pomp, it wasn’t the circumstance, it wasn’t the action. It was the moral core. And the thing is, there was a daily fight on that set. It was a daily fight to keep that moral core of the character.

More on Gladiator (Image credit: Universal Pictures, Dreamworks Picture) Russell Crowe Opens Up About Emotional Encounter With Gladiator Fan, And I’m Not Crying, You Are

Russell Crowe seems to be of the position that while the Gladiator sequel offers sights and sounds (or “pomp”), he doesn’t think it possesses the moral center of its predecessor. Both films are two very different films narratively speaking, despite the fact that they have similarities. At the center of the OG flick – which definitely has its share of spectacle – is the noble Maximus’ journey to not only avenge the deaths of his loved ones but to also put the Roman Empire and its people in position to thrive for years to come.

Maximus Decimus Meridius remains a beloved character, and I’d argue that’s because of his virtuous nature. It’s interesting to hear Crowe shed light on how the integrity of Meridius’ characterization had to be maintained while he, Scott and co. worked on the original movie years ago. While expanding upon that just a bit, Crowe also chastised the a big reveal that’s featured in the sequel, one that was heavily debated after its release:

The amount of times that they suggested sex scenes and stuff like that for Maximus — it’s like, you’re taking away his power. [They’d go,] ‘But what are you talking about? So you’re saying at the same time he had this relationship with his wife, he was fucking this other girl? What are you talking about? It’s crazy. The women in Europe, when that movie started coming out, I would be at a restaurant, and they’d come talk to me [and complain] It’s like, ‘Hey, it wasn’t me! I didn’t do it.'

Gladiator II picks up sixteen years after the events of the original movie and focuses on the now-adult Lucius (Paul Mescal) – the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) – who’s forced to fight in the colosseum after becoming a prisoner of war. A former prince of Rome, Lucius also seeks to usurp its two sibling emperors. As for the film’s reveal, it’s divulged that Lucius is actually Maximus’ son, which is an admittedly odd development given the sheer devotion Maximus showed to his wife and their son.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Storytelling decisions aside, though, critics appear so enamored by Ridley Scott’s sequel, for which he had a colosseum built. Many lauded the spectacle and praised Denzel Washington’s performance as slave-turned-stable master Macrinus, some pundits argued that the film didn’t offer much when it came to narrative substance.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Stream both Gladiator movies using Paramount+. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month, while the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month. Those who want to watch your favorite shows and movies can sign up for an annual plan.

It’s definitely now clear that we can add Russell Crowe to the list of people who weren’t enthused. Despite detractors, it’s been reported that a third film is in the early stages of development. Should such a film happen, I’d be curious as to whether it could sway those who weren’t high on the second Gladiator film. Until then, fans can check out both of the movies using a Paramount+ subscription.