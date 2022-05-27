'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Interviews with Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram & Deborah Chow
By Law Sharma , Laura Hurley published
Watch our exclusive interviews with Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Deborah Chow.
Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and director Deborah Chow discuss their new Star Wars series in this spoiler-free interview.
Video Chapters
- 0:00 - Intro
- 0:22 - Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan living in through “darker time” of the “Star Wars universe”
- 01:23 - Director Deborah Chow explains how Obi-Wan must operate while in hiding
- 01:54 - Moses Ingram and Deborah Chow speak on how the Sith and Inquisitors differ
- 02:43 - Moses Ingram reflects on her time on set with Obi-Wan and Darth Vader
- 03:15 - Deborah Chow on the challenge of connecting the “Star Wars” trilogies, and taking a deeper look into Obi-Wan’s character
- 04:25 - Ewan McGregor reflects on Obi-Wan’s journey and his obligation to Luke Skywalker
