'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Interviews with Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram & Deborah Chow

By , published

Watch our exclusive interviews with Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Deborah Chow.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and director Deborah Chow discuss their new Star Wars series in this spoiler-free interview.

Video Chapters

  • 0:00 - Intro 
  • 0:22 - Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan living in through “darker time” of the “Star Wars universe” 
  • 01:23 - Director Deborah Chow explains how Obi-Wan must operate while in hiding 
  • 01:54 - Moses Ingram and Deborah Chow speak on how the Sith and Inquisitors differ 
  • 02:43 - Moses Ingram reflects on her time on set with Obi-Wan and Darth Vader 
  • 03:15 - Deborah Chow on the challenge of connecting the “Star Wars” trilogies, and taking a deeper look into Obi-Wan’s character 
  • 04:25 - Ewan McGregor reflects on Obi-Wan’s journey and his obligation to Luke Skywalker
Law Sharma
Law Sharma

Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.