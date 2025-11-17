The Mandalorian And Grogu’s Jon Favreau On How Din Djarin Has ‘Changed’ Since The Events Of The TV Show

The Star Wars movies are pretty beloved, with generations growing up on the galaxy far, far away. In recent years we were also treated to a number of live-action shows, which are released for those with a Disney+ subscription. The first of these titles was The Mandalorian, which is going to the big screen with the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu. That show was created by filmmaker Jon Favreau, who recently teased how Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin will be different when we see his story continue in theaters.

What we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu is limited, but fans are excited to see how the franchise goes from TV to film. The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale saw Din and Grogu get a happy ending, and in a conversation with Empire Favreau spoke about what comes next. In his words:

The Mandalorian has changed his priorities. One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, ‘I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.’

That's definitely intriguing. While Season 1 of The Mandalorian was captivating partly thanks to the title character's badass career as a bounty hunter, it sounds like we'll be seeing new colors from Pedro Pascal's character in the forthcoming movie. He's seemingly leaving that career behind to try and fight the the remnants of The Galactic Empire, including Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. And I'm curious to see what Rebel heroes he might interact with in the forthcoming blockbuster.

While Moff Gideon seemingly died in Season 3, fans are still expecting him to return in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Cloning is on the table for the franchise, opening up the narrative doors. If not, it should be interesting to see who the movie's title characters end up fighting against as official "good guys."

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker's ending, so the pressure is on. Later in the same interview, Jon Favreau went on to speak more about the story for his blockbuster, and the emphasis on its title characters. In his words:

That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film. Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad. It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next. There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film.

While Season 2's finale saw Grogu leave to be trained by Luke Skywalker, we got to see him reunite with Din during the third season. And now that Baby Yoda is stronger in The Force and involved in the action, I can't wait to see the way the title characters of The Mandalorian and Grogu's relationship changes for the big screen.

All will be revealed when The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now we can re-watch the hit TV show over on Disney+.